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NFL Week 1 picks: Rams prevail over 49ers; Broncos beat Chiefs

An llustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"
(Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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  • Sam Farmer makes his picks and score predictions for every Week 1 game of the 2026 NFL season, with the Rams winning in Australia and the Chargers beating the Cardinals.
1

The Times’ NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Last season, including playoffs, Sam Farmer posted a 181-104 record (.635).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 130-155 (.466). All team records shown below are from last season.

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.

2

Patriots (14-3) at Seahawks (14-3)

Tonight, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Seahawks by 3½. O/U: 44½.

Drake Maye is entering Year 3, and New England’s offense has more juice around him. Seattle’s defense is intact, and traveling across three time zones to play in that loud stadium will be a challenge for the Patriots. The absence of Kenneth Walker III and a banged-up backfield hurt Seattle’s ground game, but Sam Darnold looks like he’s playing with real confidence now.

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Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

3

49ers (12-5) vs. Rams (12-5)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a NFC wild-card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 10.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Thursday, 5:35 p.m. TV: NBC, Netflix.

Line: Rams by 3½. O/U: 48½.

With Sean McVay’s scheme and a healthy Matthew Stafford, don’t expect much early-season rust. San Francisco is still bolting new pieces together, including fitting Mike Evans into the offense on the fly. Neither team has any track record for how a 15-hour flight to Australia plays out.

Pick: Rams 27, 49ers 23

4

Buccaneers (8-9) at Bengals (6-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bengals by 3½. O/U: 50½.

Cincinnati has historically started seasons slowly with Joe Burrow at quarterback, and their offensive line remains the roster’s soft spot. Tampa Bay’s defense looks like vintage Todd Bowles again in the preseason, blitzing from multiple angles. If Baker Mayfield gets time, he plays well.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Bengals 24

Illustration of Rams players and coach Sean McVay walking on a red carpet leading to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.
Voices

Plaschke: Rams will go undefeated on their way to winning another home Super Bowl title

Watch out ’72 Dolphins. A Rams team loaded with star talent not only will win the Super Bowl, but they’ll become the first NFL team to go 20-0.

5

Saints (6-11) at Lions (9-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 6½. O/U: 49½.

Alvin Kamara sits out the opener, but New Orleans will still move the ball through the air. Detroit’s defense should create turnovers, and Jahmyr Gibbs is in line for a big season. The Saints are still figuring out their identity, and that could show up as mistakes early.

Pick: Lions 30, Saints 20

6

Bills (12-5) at Texans (12-5)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 15.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

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Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Bills by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Josh Allen gets a boost with DJ Moore in the mix, and James Cook gives Buffalo balance. But Houston’s pass rush was one of the best units in the league last season, and how much of that carries over is the swing factor. It comes down to which version of C.J. Stroud shows up and whether the Texans can establish a run game.

Pick: Texans 24, Bills 21

7

Ravens (8-9) at Colts (8-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 47½.

Daniel Jones is back from an Achilles tear, and recent history on that recovery timeline is mixed. Baltimore has a new voice in first-year coach Jesse Minter, and Lamar Jackson figures to play looser because of it. Indianapolis lost Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh in the offseason, thinning out the passing game.

Pick: Ravens 27, Colts 21

8

Falcons (8-9) at Steelers (10-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Steelers by 3½. O/U: 41½.

Aaron Rodgers fits Mike McCarthy’s system better than he did Arthur Smith’s with the Steelers last year. Pittsburgh has some new weapons. Atlanta starter Tua Tagovailoa has looked rough this preseason. Atlanta has the weapons to be a problem later this season, just maybe not in Week 1.

Pick: Steelers 24, Falcons 20

9

Bears (11-6) at Panthers (8-9)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 22.
(Tanner Pearson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bears by 2½. O/U: 47½.

Chicago went 7-4 in one-score games last year, and teams that lean on that kind of good fortune tend to regress the following season. Carolina added pieces and is trending up after a strong finish. Bears coach Ben Johnson believes in Caleb Williams to make late-game plays, but that well runs dry eventually.

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Pick: Panthers 27, Bears 24

10

Browns (5-12) at Jaguars (13-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 8½. O/U: 40½.

Cleveland’s offense is a question mark regardless of who’s under center, and the defense won’t be the same without Myles Garrett, even with Michael Hall Jr. holding things down. Jacksonville looks like the more complete roster top to bottom.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Browns 13

A photo illustration of Chargers' defensive back Derwin James Jr.
Voices

Swanson: For Derwin James Jr. and the Chargers, winning over L.A. starts with playoff success

Derwin James Jr., the outstanding safety for the Chargers, doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. Winning in the playoffs would go a long way to reversing that.

11

Jets (3-14) at Titans (3-14)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Titans by 1½. O/U: 39½.

New York hasn’t looked sharp in the preseason, and Breece Hall’s early-season workload is uncertain. Tennessee has more experience at quarterback, but outside of Jeffery Simmons, there isn’t much on that roster to rely on. Big upgrade in coaching experience for Tennessee, though.

Pick: Titans 21, Jets 18

12

Cardinals (3-14) at Chargers (11-6)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Rams on Aug. 27.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Chargers by 9½. O/U: 47½.

Justin Herbert looks comfortable in the system of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, even with the retooled footwork in shotgun. The two new tight ends and a fresh Omarion Hampton give Los Angeles more firepower. The Cardinals coaching staff is a wait-and-see proposition.

Pick: Chargers 27, Cardinals 20

13

Dolphins (7-10) at Raiders (3-14)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Raiders by 3½. O/U: 40½.

Kirk Cousins gives Las Vegas a known commodity who knows the offense, even after a strong camp from No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders added pieces on defense and get the game at home. Miami’s ceiling on offense is still an open question.

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Pick: Raiders 23, Dolphins 20

A photo illustration of LA Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Chargers

Mike McDaniel embracing life as the screen-averse sneakerhead guiding Justin Herbert

Mike McDaniel, tasked with reviving the Justin Herbert-led offense for the Chargers, knows how important it is to live life in the moment.

14

Packers (9-7-1) at Vikings (9-8)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Vikings by 1½. O/U: 46½.

Green Bay’s defense remains strong, and the Packers are sturdy even without Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Kyler Murray is the wild card for Minnesota; if he plays within the system and gets the ball to his weapons, this game gets high scoring fast.

Pick: Packers 24, Vikings 21

15

Commanders (5-12) at Eagles (11-6)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Eagles by 5½. O/U: 44½.

Philadelphia has stayed quiet all offseason, and that’s the scary part. The offensive line is healthy, and the receiver room got restocked even after losing A.J. Brown. Washington didn’t do enough this offseason to close the gap, and Jayden Daniels’ improvisational style still carries injury risk.

Pick: Eagles 28, Commanders 17

16

Cowboys (7-9-1) at Giants (4-13)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Cowboys by 2½. O/U: 48½.

Jaxson Dart left the preseason on just his third offensive snap after New York’s line failed to pick up a blitz, and that shakes confidence in the quarterback behind an uncertain front five. Dallas added pieces around Micah Parsons’ departure, including Kenny Clark. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are a formidable combination. The Giants’ defense is tough, but the offense isn’t there yet.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Giants 17

17

Broncos (14-3) at Chiefs (6-11)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC.

Line: Chiefs by 2½. O/U: 43½.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off knee surgery, and Andy Reid will need to scheme around what he can’t do yet, mainly moving out of the pocket on bootlegs. Denver’s defense didn’t lose anything from a year ago, and Sean Payton’s addition of speed-threat Jaylen Waddle gives the Broncos a home-run element. Kansas City has flaws early that should sort themselves out later in the season.

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Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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