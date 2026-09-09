NFL Week 1 picks: Rams prevail over 49ers; Broncos beat Chiefs

The Times’ NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Last season, including playoffs, Sam Farmer posted a 181-104 record (.635).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 130-155 (.466). All team records shown below are from last season.

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.