‘Nobody was cooler’ than former Kings coach and beloved broadcaster Barry Melrose, who sold the U.S. on hockey

Former NHL coach and analyst Barry Melrose has died at age 70. He retired from ESPN in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

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Barry Melrose was never an NHL All Star.

He never got to hoist the Stanley Cup, although he did come close as coach of the Kings.

Still, to many sports fans, Melrose was the face (and hair) of hockey. ESPN announced Wednesday that its beloved, longtime analyst with the slicked-back mullet died at age 70. He had been a fixture in the network’s hockey coverage from 1996 until he retired in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey,” ESPN said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN’s hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality. ... He always kept it interesting and he will be missed.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Melrose “a hockey original.”

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“From the flowing locks of his distinctive mullet to the flared lapels of his trademark long suit coats, Barry Melrose cut an unmistakable figure whenever you were fortunate enough to run into him at a rink or catch him on your television screen,” Bettman said. “You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis, because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey.”

Bettman said Melrose left his mark on the sport “during those countless encounters over the years with players, coaches, fans and viewers who couldn’t help but be drawn in by his enthusiasm.”

One of those fans was rapper Lil Wayne, who on Wednesday posted a tribute on X.

“Just saw the news abt the Legend Barry Melrose and I literally can’t stop the f— tears rn,” Wayne wrote, “and I be damn if I try to, you’re worth them all sir may you rest peacefully and may God bless your family and friends with your memories forever. Bucci,Levy,Ms Linda, my condolences.”

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Wayne’s last sentence refers to John Buccigross, Steve Levy and Linda Cohn, who along with Berry were the core of ESPN’s hockey coverage for decades, even when the network didn’t actually broadcast NHL games.

“Barry was my best friend at ESPN. A big brother figure of rock solid values,” Buccigross wrote on X. “I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas preparing for the upcoming season. Chilling and fitting — the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”

Levy said in a statement released by ESPN: “For more than 30 years Barry was the unquestioned face/voice of hockey in the United States. He was a man of the people, a family man, a part of my family. Tonight I’ll toast to the kid from Kelvington who made it big but never forgot his roots. Now he can drink all the Bud Lights, smoke all the cigars and play all the rounds of golf he wants to.”

Cohn wrote on X: “I am heartbroken. Barry Melrose was the type of man who always put others first. He was nice to everyone! Talking Hockey with Barry was the best part of my night at ESPN. So grateful to have worked with him for so many years. RIP Barry. Our Beloved Coach Forever.”

Melrose was a defenseman who played nine years in the now-defunct World Hockey Assn. (Cincinnati Stingers) and the NHL (Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings).

As a coach, he led the Adirondack Red Wings to the American Hockey League Calder Cup championship in 1992. Hired by the Kings the following year, Melrose took the team, featuring stars Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille, to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. He coached the Kings until late in the 1994-1995 season, then coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games at the start of the 2008-2009 season.

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“We lost an icon of our game tonight in Barry Melrose,” Gretzky wrote on his Instagram Story. “Janet and I are keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Robitaille, who is now the Kings president, said in a statement released by the team: “I am truly saddened by the loss of my friend. Barry meant so much to me personally, and his impact on our sport was immeasurable. He played an important role in the growth of hockey and its popularity across the United States, and his influence on the game will not be forgotten.”

The Kings called Melrose “one of the most influential figures” in team history, “but more importantly one of the most significant contributors to the growth of the game of hockey in the United States.”

“Barry Melrose was a beacon for our sport and will be forever cherished and remembered for his passion and love of the game of hockey,” the Kings said.

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt spoke for many when he spoke about his longtime colleague and friend Wednesday night on “SportsCenter.”

“Nobody was cooler than Barry — the hair, the suits, the laugh, the cigar, a cologne that I assume somebody somewhere made just for him,” Van Pelt said. “To hang out with Coach talking hockey on the set, or even better in one of our green rooms during the playoffs, was a joy. ... Stories were endless, from Saskatchewan on buses to L.A. coaching The Great One.

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“He grinded his way to the top and came oh-so close to getting his name on the Cup. ... I pray he knew — and he had to know — that his name is etched on the hearts of his ESPN teammates forever. This one is truly crushing.”