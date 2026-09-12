Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon; Michigan upsets No. 11 Oklahoma

Oklahoma State receiver Wyatt Young (10) celebrates while facing toward the fans after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Oregon on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 102 yards and a score, and Oklahoma State ended a 21-game skid against FBS opponents by pulling off the first true stunner of the 2026 season, beating No. 6 Oregon 39-31 on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Coach Eric Morris’ first victory with the Cowboys won’t be forgotten by any of the delirious fans in Stillwater, particularly after Oklahoma State went 1-11 last season and lost 24-10 to Tulsa in its season opener.

The Ducks (1-1), the preseason No. 2 who looked vulnerable in a season-opening home win over Boise State, suffered a huge blow to their national title hopes. Oregon had been favored by 23 1/2 points.

Advertisement

Mestemaker, who played for Morris last season at North Texas, bounced back from a poor performance in the opener. His 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys the lead for good.

at Michigan 17, No. 11 Oklahoma 10: Jordan Marshall scored on a tiebreaking one-yard run set up by an interception midway through the fourth quarter and Bryce Underwood ran for a 38-yard touchdown to help the Wolverines (2-0) bounce back Saturday after needing a Hal Mary to beat Western Michigan last weekend.

Michigan was the butt of jokes all week after a lucky break put a second on the clock and gave Underwood another chance to complete a game-winning pass. Underwood ran for 87 yards, including his touchdown run late in the first quarter, and threw for 111 yards without a turnover against the Oklahoma (1-1).

Advertisement

The Sooners were favored to win by nearly a touchdown and never led. They were scoreless until John Mateer threw a 22-yard touchdown to Mackenzie Alleyne midway through the third quarter.

at No. 2 Georgia 70, Western Kentucky 20: Gunner Stockton completed 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (2-0) gained momentum for its Southeastern Conference schedule by overwhelming Western Kentucky 70-20 on Saturday.

Wearing all-white uniforms for the first time in team history, Georgia (2-0) led 49-0 in the first half — matching the most productive half in school history — as it prepared for next week’s SEC opener at Arkansas.

at No. 5 Indiana 55, Howard 0: Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes, three to wide receiver Charlie Becker, and the Hoosiers (2-0) rolled to a win in a game that was shortened to a 10-minute fourth quarter.

Hoover completed six of 11 passes for 145 yards. He has four TDs in each of his first two games this season. Becker had 81 yards, finishing one TD catch short of matching the school’s single-game record. Neither played in the second half.

at No. 10 Texas A&M 48, Arizona State 20: Marcel Reed had three touchdown passes and the defense scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Aggies (2-0) pulled away late.

Advertisement

Texas A&M led by four points before Reed threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mario Craver on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 31-20. Tyler White fumbled before a punt later in the fourth and Arizona State recovered on the Texas A&M 34. But A&M’s T.J. Searcy hit Cutter Boley as he threw on the next play and 261-pound defensive end Marco Jones grabbed the ball and rumbled 55 yards for the score.

The Aggies led 41-20 later in the fourth when Julio Humphrey intercepted a pass by Boley and returned it 45 yards for another score.

No. 16 Penn State 27, at Temple 9: Rocco Becht threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those scores to tight end Benjamin Brahmer, to help the Nittany Lions (2-0) defeat Temple.

Penn State survived a first half loaded with failed shots at the end zone and a missed field goal that kept the score close and stirred memories of one of the program’s great losses against an unranked team when former Temple coach Matt Rhule led the Owls to the upset victory in 2105 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Etc.

Austin Simmons threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, Robert Woodyard Jr. produced back-to-back second-half turnovers to help Missouri take control, and the No. 23 Tigers (2-0) beat host Kansas (1-1) 38-21 on Friday night in the latest edition of the Border War. … Lincoln Kienholz threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help No. 24 Louisville (1-1) beat visiting Villanova (1-2) for its first victory of the season. … Beau Pribula threw three first-quarter touchdown passes, and No. 25 Virginia (2-0) rolled to a win over visiting Norfolk State.

Michael Van Buren Jr. ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, including a 38-yarder to Joshua Porter on fourth down with 19 seconds to go, lifting South Florida to a 28-24 win over Army in an American Conference opener on Saturday. …