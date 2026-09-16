Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Correa and more: How star injuries could reshape the MLB playoffs

Carlos Correa is out. Max Fried is back. Shohei Ohtani is somewhere in-between. And questions linger over the postseason availability of several other MLB difference-makers as October approaches.

Here is a look at the injury status and hopeful returns of impact players on playoff qualifiers and contenders:

American League East

Tampa Bay Rays: Acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, swingman Tyler Wells posted a 1.50 earned-run-average before right forearm tightness sidelined him. He is back solely pitching from the bullpen, and could be a key piece for the Rays in their surprising surge to the division title.

Hopeful return: Slick-fielding shortstop Taylor Walls is recovering from a right hip flexor strain and signs point to him returning by October.

Advertisement

New York Yankees: The return of staff ace Fried is huge for a team that has clinched a wild-card berth and remains a long step behind the Rays for a division title and first-round bye. The left-hander out of Studio City Harvard-Westlake High gave up one run while walking none over seven innings in his longest start in almost five months. Fried has had two arduous IL stints dealing with a bone bruise on his left elbow.

Hopeful returns: Giancarlo Stanton or Trent Grisham returning in October would give the Yankees lineup additional pop. Three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge has been back for a week since missing more than three months with a fractured rib.

Boston Red Sox: A right quadriceps strain has kept All-Star center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela sidelined for two weeks. However, Rafaela told NESN that he expects to be activated this weekend, a substantial addition to a team that likely will play the Yankees in wild-card series.

Hopeful return: A year ago, Garrett Crochet was 18-5 and led the AL with 205 1/3 innings pitched. This year, left shoulder inflammation and a lat strain have kept him sidelined since April. However, he has ramped up bullpen sessions and is targeting a postseason return as a reliever.

American League Central

Chicago White Sox: The most improved team in baseball is desperately trying to hold off the Guardians and win a division title after finishing last two years in a row. Chicago has enjoyed good health and added journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham from the Phillies on Aug. 31. Pham was activated from the IL on Wednesday and could provide valuable postseason experience to complement his young new teammates — he has hit .315 in 37 career playoff games.

Hopeful return: Drew Thorpe was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Wednesday and is an intriguing option. The right-hander from Cal Poly SLO was a key piece in the 2024 trade that sent Dylan Cease to the Padres but has spent nearly two full seasons on the shelf. Now healthy, his inclusion on the playoff roster would be a gamble that his elite stuff can mask his inexperience.

Cleveland Guardians: Jo Adell didn’t come off the IL, but the addition of the former confounding Angels prospect in an August salary dump has bolstered the Guardians’ outfield — long a problem area. Adell has driven in 28 runs in 38 games with Cleveland and joins glittering rookie Chase DeLauter and steady veteran Steven Kwan in a productive outfield.

Hopeful return: Reliever Shawn Armstrong, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason, has been sidelined since July 24 with a calf strain. Barring a setback in his final minor league rehab appearance, he could be activated in time for the playoffs.

American League West

Houston Astros: Correa, whose second act with Houston has been a flop because of injuries, was working on an accelerated comeback from May ankle surgery. A few days ago team officials expressed optimism, but Tuesday they decided to shelve their shortstop when the ankle became inflamed after a workout. Houston is clinging to a one-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

Hopeful return: Nothing of note.

Texas Rangers: Still in contention despite spending much of the season under .500, the Rangers welcomed back pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and third baseman Josh Jung from the injured list over the weekend. A calf strain had kept Jung sidelined since July 21 and Eovaldi had been out since Aug. 7 with elbow inflammation. Eovaldi, who has started in all but 20 of his 339 MLB appearances, will pitch out of the bullpen.

Hopeful return: Nothing of note

Advertisement

National League East

Atlanta Braves: Reynaldo López inflated hopes of a late-career surge when he posted a 1.99 ERA over 25 starts in his first season with Atlanta. But injuries — including right shoulder inflammation this season — have severely limited his contribution. López was placed on the IL again Tuesday.

Hopeful return: Bryce Elder had an arthroscopic procedure to clean up bone fragments in his right knee on Sept. 8. The hope is that the right-handed starter can recover quickly enough to be counted upon in the postseason.

Dodgers ‘He’s not supernatural.’ Shohei Ohtani’s injury management raises tough questions By not putting Shohei Ohtani on the injured list in July or in August, the Dodgers may have compromised the two-way star’s ability to be healthy for the playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies: Although an MRI found no structural damage to the throwing shoulder of stalwart starter Jesús Luzardo, the left-hander remains a question for the playoffs. He was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to Sept. 12, and it is doubtful he could pitch again in the regular season. Luzardo has a 2.87 ERA across 29 starts this season.

Hopeful return: Tanner Banks, a major contributor to the Philadelphia bullpen in 2025, was reinstated from the 60-day IL over the weekend. Although he wasn’t effective earlier this season, Banks is welcomed back because Phillies relievers have been poor against left-handed hitters.

National League Central

Milwaukee Brewers: Huntington Beach Marina High product Jake Bauers has suffered from shin splints almost all season, and the pain has kept him from playing the outfield lately. He can play first base, but that takes slugger Andrew Vaughn out of the lineup. Bauers, with 26 home runs and 83 RBIs, has been a key bat for Milwaukee. He has been particularly tough against the Dodgers, batting .348 with a .483 on-base percentage.

Hopeful return: Brandon Woodruff, one of the best starters in baseball when healthy, is rehabbing from shoulder inflammation that sidelined him in July. The Brewers are nearly guaranteed a first-round bye, giving Woodruff an extra week to build stamina.

Chicago Cubs: Shortstop and team leader Dansby Swanson will be welcomed back after missing a month with a left oblique injury. He is expected to rejoin the Cubs during their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Hopeful return: Left-handed starter Justin Steele is progressing through bullpen sessions and is almost ready to take the mound after missing the entire season with a left elbow flexor strain. Steele, whose record was 16-5 in 2023, likely would pitch from the bullpen in the postseason.

National League West

Dodgers: The loss of center fielder Andy Pages is significant. He can bat near the top or bottom of the order, displays power and speed, and had improved his patience at the plate enough to earn a career-high 45 walks in 128 games.

Hopeful return: Getting Ohtani healthy enough to produce at the plate is a priority, and his absence from the mound shouldn’t be felt if Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tarik Skubal and Tyler Glasnow pitch to their capabilities. Meanwhile, Edwin Diaz might not even make the playoff roster.

Dodgers Dodgers might be forced to leave Edwin Díaz off postseason roster Edwin Díaz struggled in his rehab start Sunday, and Dave Roberts is making it clear the Dodgers “got to see something” before putting him on the playoff roster.

San Diego Padres: While recovering from Tommy John surgery, starter Joe Musgrove made it a goal to be ready for the postseason. Recovery difficulties between starts have made his status doubtful, however. Nick Pivetta, on the other hand, has pitched well in two starts since coming off the IL and appears ready.

Hopeful return: Ramón Laurenano, a 2025 trade deadline acquisition with a potent bat, last played May 30 because of hip inflammation. However, he told reporters that the chances of him playing in the postseason are “less than 5%.”

Advertisement

Arizona Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen was activated from the 60-day IL and Michael Soroka from the 15-day IL, giving the D-Backs two starters in their push to win a wild-card berth. Gallen, a proven starter who has been horrendous in 2026, has been out since the All-Star break with elbow inflammation. Soroka was out only two weeks with the same ailment.

Hopeful return: Third baseman Nolan Arenado suffered an injury to his left thumb Tuesday, the same injury he sustained in late August. It’s doubtful the injury would sideline the 14-year veteran with games this week being so important, yet the Diamondbacks have to hope the injury doesn’t impact his productivity.