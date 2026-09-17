NFL Week 2 picks: Bills defeat Lions; Rams outlast Giants

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 2 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 7-9 (.438) record.

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 1 would have been 3-13 (.231).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.