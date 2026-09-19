Letters to Sports: Rams and Chargers disappoint in openers

”The Three-Peat looks like a no-go” wrote Bill Plaschke, in reference to the Dodgers’ quest for a third World Series title. For readers who are familiar with the literary curse of Plaschke in his column over the years, this prediction is not that. Plaschke nailed it when at the start of the season, he wrote that the Dodgers would not win a third championship this year because of an aging team, injuries and simply the toll that it takes to play for the Dodgers and win. Some might say that Plaschke laid down the curse at the start of the season, but looking at the Dodgers now just before postseason, it points instead to Plaschke’s crystal ball being quite clear.

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Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

Who was Bill Plaschke writing his no three-peat column for? If for the Dodgers team to inspire, maybe he got them upset enough that it will provide additional incentive. But, if he wrote to prove genius as a prognosticator, it’s a misdirected column. Who among us Dodgers fans cares that he thinks the Dodgers are washed up? Maybe the Brewers fans care — so print this in Milwaukee.

Mark Greenfield

Los Angeles

So maybe we’re making progress with Bill “NOT Nostradamus” Plaschke. Even though he made another unnecessary and way too premature prediction that this season’s Dodgers won’t three-peat, at least he said “they appear headed for an early fall.” With no definitive prediction maybe we can avoid another Plaschke Curse. Though what’s the over/under on when his article declaring they’ll win it all again comes out if they play well in the NLDS?!

Danny Balber Jr.

Pasadena