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Letters to Sports: Rams and Chargers disappoint in openers

Chargers tight end David Njoku, left, eludes the tackle attempt of Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens, right, on Sunday.
Chargers tight end David Njoku eludes the tackle attempt of Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens during L.A.’s season-opening loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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1

Ahhh, yes, the NFL is at play again. And L.A. fans have an opportunity to watch our two brilliant, innovative, dynamic coaches display their talent … hmmm.

Kip Dellinger
Santa Monica

The type of play by the Chargers on Sunday was completely unacceptable, lackluster and disappointing for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Jim Harbaugh, enough with the positive enthusiasm and light a fire under your troops. The fans deserve better.

Felipe Varela
Whittier

Another wishing item for our loyal football fans: Charges in the playoffs. These fans haven’t learned that in this city, there’s three ways to spell Loser. C-L-I-P-P-E-R-S and C-H-A-R-G-E-R-S.

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Jesse Guevara
Pico Rivera

Maybe I’m imagining things, but considering that the performances of both teams were equally awful, everyone is really blasting the Chargers while making lots of excuses for the Rams.

Susan Stann
Temecula

2

Doesn’t add up

If NBA commissioner Adam Silver honestly believes that Clippers fans will not suffer because of the draconian sanctions he placed on the team after the salary cap circumvention case then I have a bridge to sell him.

Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen

3

Swallowing words

Since studies show that we are much more likely to share a negative opinion than a positive one, I decided I would be an appreciative voice crying out in the readership wilderness, praising Bill Plaschke’s recent “crow-eating” column.

The ability to face criticism, and still laugh at one’s self, is a rare trait. To make others laugh in the process is a true gift. Thanks for several chuckles — especially your response to the reader who questioned the existence of editors at the Times: “Thats a grate queston.” Hilarious! Eye, four won, luvved itt!

Cindy McMahon
Manhattan Beach

4

Like he said

The Three-Peat looks like a no-go” wrote Bill Plaschke, in reference to the Dodgers’ quest for a third World Series title. For readers who are familiar with the literary curse of Plaschke in his column over the years, this prediction is not that. Plaschke nailed it when at the start of the season, he wrote that the Dodgers would not win a third championship this year because of an aging team, injuries and simply the toll that it takes to play for the Dodgers and win. Some might say that Plaschke laid down the curse at the start of the season, but looking at the Dodgers now just before postseason, it points instead to Plaschke’s crystal ball being quite clear.

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Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

Who was Bill Plaschke writing his no three-peat column for? If for the Dodgers team to inspire, maybe he got them upset enough that it will provide additional incentive. But, if he wrote to prove genius as a prognosticator, it’s a misdirected column. Who among us Dodgers fans cares that he thinks the Dodgers are washed up? Maybe the Brewers fans care — so print this in Milwaukee.

Mark Greenfield
Los Angeles

So maybe we’re making progress with Bill “NOT Nostradamus” Plaschke. Even though he made another unnecessary and way too premature prediction that this season’s Dodgers won’t three-peat, at least he said “they appear headed for an early fall.” With no definitive prediction maybe we can avoid another Plaschke Curse. Though what’s the over/under on when his article declaring they’ll win it all again comes out if they play well in the NLDS?!

Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena

5

A billion reasons why

Buried under the hockey headlines, The Times reports that “Todd Boehly and fellow co-owner and Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter sold their stakes in Chelsea, handing full control to Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said.”

Next up in the prediction markets, a two-bet parlay: Dodgers are eliminated early in the playoffs and Walter sells his stake in the team, with the over/under for his profit set at $8 billion.

David Griffin
Westwood

6

Westwood economics

With the athletic department drowning in accumulated deficits, UCLA is giving away tickets to its highest-revenue sports. Apparently, that economics class has a few empty seats of its own.

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Steve Ross
Carmel

Prediction: UCLA students will sell their free football and basketball tickets.

At the 1994 Rose Bowl game the UCLA student section was a sea of red with Wisconsin fans. Bruins sold their tickets.

UCLA couldn’t control it in 1994 and can’t control it 32 years later.

Andrew Ko
Glendale

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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