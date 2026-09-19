UFC 331: How to watch Van vs. Pantoja 2 at Crypto.com Arena
The UFC 331 main event will feature the flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
UFC returns to Crypto.com Arena for the first time in eight years, and it does so with a card packed with big names and fighters looking to make the most of their opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.
Saturday’s main event will feature the flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van (17-2) and Alexandre Pantoja (30-6), a matchup that has been highly anticipated ever since their first bout ended prematurely. In December 2025, the two fighters faced off for the first time, but the bout ended after just 26 seconds when the Brazilian landed awkwardly after being sent to the canvas and suffered a serious arm injury, prompting the referee to stop the fight via technical knockout and crown Van the champion.
That victory made the Myanmar native a champion questioned by some, but Van legitimized his reign by prevailing in a grueling battle against Tatsuro Taira last May, stopping his challenger in the final round. For his part, Pantoja has not fought since that bout against Van, in which he suffered a dislocated arm.
In the co-main event, lightweight fighters Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Mauricio Ruffy (14-2) will face off in a bout that promises to define the division’s standings. Tsarukyan, from Georgia, has five straight wins, over Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov. Ruffy, from Brazil, has two consecutive victories in his most recent bouts, though he has won nine of his last 10 fights.
An injury cut short Alexandre Pantoja’s first title bout with Joshua Van. They face off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday in a highly anticipated rematch.
The card also features exciting preliminary bouts, including a matchup between Marlon Vera (23-12), who has been training in Southern California for years, and Canadian Charles Jourdain (18-1-1).
The main event at Crypto.com Arena starts at 6 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast on Paramount+. The preliminary bouts begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+.
The lineup includes a last-minute change. Brian Ortega was scheduled to fight on home turf, but due to an injury, his lightweight bout against Renato Moicano was removed from the card. As a result, Moicano will now face No. 11-ranked contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Fight Night, which will take place on Oct. 31 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
The last time UFC held an event at Crypto.com Arena was on Aug. 4, 2018, when T.J. Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt by first-round knockout to win the bantamweight title at UFC 227.
Here is the full fight card:
Main card (Paramount +, 6 p.m.):
Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja, por el título de peso mosca
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Patricio Pitbull vs. Dooho Choi
Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski
Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf
Preliminary Card (Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass, 2:30 p.m.):
Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain
Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne
Michael Aswell Jr. vs. JooSang Yoo
Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Díaz
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira
Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura
Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito