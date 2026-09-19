UFC 331: How to watch Van vs. Pantoja 2 at Crypto.com Arena

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UFC returns to Crypto.com Arena for the first time in eight years, and it does so with a card packed with big names and fighters looking to make the most of their opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.

Saturday’s main event will feature the flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van (17-2) and Alexandre Pantoja (30-6), a matchup that has been highly anticipated ever since their first bout ended prematurely. In December 2025, the two fighters faced off for the first time, but the bout ended after just 26 seconds when the Brazilian landed awkwardly after being sent to the canvas and suffered a serious arm injury, prompting the referee to stop the fight via technical knockout and crown Van the champion.

That victory made the Myanmar native a champion questioned by some, but Van legitimized his reign by prevailing in a grueling battle against Tatsuro Taira last May, stopping his challenger in the final round. For his part, Pantoja has not fought since that bout against Van, in which he suffered a dislocated arm.

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In the co-main event, lightweight fighters Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Mauricio Ruffy (14-2) will face off in a bout that promises to define the division’s standings. Tsarukyan, from Georgia, has five straight wins, over Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov. Ruffy, from Brazil, has two consecutive victories in his most recent bouts, though he has won nine of his last 10 fights.

The card also features exciting preliminary bouts, including a matchup between Marlon Vera (23-12), who has been training in Southern California for years, and Canadian Charles Jourdain (18-1-1).

The main event at Crypto.com Arena starts at 6 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast on Paramount+. The preliminary bouts begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+.

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The lineup includes a last-minute change. Brian Ortega was scheduled to fight on home turf, but due to an injury, his lightweight bout against Renato Moicano was removed from the card. As a result, Moicano will now face No. 11-ranked contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Fight Night, which will take place on Oct. 31 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The last time UFC held an event at Crypto.com Arena was on Aug. 4, 2018, when T.J. Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt by first-round knockout to win the bantamweight title at UFC 227.

Here is the full fight card:

Main card (Paramount +, 6 p.m.):

Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja, por el título de peso mosca

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Patricio Pitbull vs. Dooho Choi

Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass, 2:30 p.m.):

Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. JooSang Yoo

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Díaz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira

Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito

