NFL injury updates: No timeline yet on Jayden Daniels; Caleb Williams is week-to-week

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, left, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels were carted off the field Sunday after injuries during each of their team’s games.

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Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady might have spoken for all of us when viewing the play in which Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Oh s—!” Brady said on the air, expressing a genuine reaction to the gruesome sight of Daniels’ joint bending in the wrong direction after he planted his left hand to break a fall.

The same expression was no doubt used by countless Commanders fans who had seen their quarterback miss much of the 2025 season with the same injury to the same elbow.

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Chicago Bears fans also likely reacted with similar words when star quarterback Caleb Williams was carted off the field with a hamstring injury.

The coaches of both teams had injury updates Monday about the quarterbacks who were selected first (Williams) and second (Daniels) in the 2024 draft. Bears coach Ben Johnson told WMVP-AM (1000) in Chicago that Williams appears to have avoided a major injury but would not be able to return immediately.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a week-to-week deal for him,” Johnson said following his quarterback’s MRI that morning. “I’ve got to still talk with our trainer. We’ll do that here shortly and I’ll have the lowdown from him. But it sounds like it’s week-to-week but will likely miss some time.”

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Johnson is expected to have more information when he talks to reporters later Monday.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels underwent imaging that morning and would see specialists the following two days.

“We’ll go through the process from there,” Quinn said. “I know you’ll have some questions regarding timelines, but until we go through that process I’d be guessing to give you any.”

Quinn did say that veteran backup Marcus Mariota would start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

After going 5-12 as a rookie, Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards while leading the Bears to an 11-6 record and the NFC North title. He got hurt during Chicago’s 9-3 loss Sunday while scrambling deep in Minnesota Vikings territory midway through the fourth quarter.

Williams was replaced by Tyson Bagent, a fourth-year player who has appeared in 13 games and is 2-2 as a starter.

Daniels was an immediate star in Washington, leading the Commanders to a surprise appearance in the NFC championship game his rookie season, but missed all but one game in the second half of last season after dislocating the same elbow Nov. 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

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He injured it Sunday on a play from the Dallas 1-yard line with 3 seconds remaining before halftime. Left guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels’ foot as he backed away from center and the quarterback threw a wild incomplete pass as he braced himself on the ground with his other hand.

Mariota replaced Williams in the second half and completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.