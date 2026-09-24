NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip steps away from public life after brain disease diagnosis

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- NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, 79, is stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration and possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
- Waltrip’s family said his symptoms are mild, and he is spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren
- A three-time Cup Series champion, Waltrip won 84 races before becoming a beloved Fox Sports broadcaster known for his exuberant “Boogity!” catchphrase.
Legendary NASCAR driver and longtime Fox Sports broadcaster Darrell Waltrip is stepping away from public life at age 79 because of a progressive brain disease.
Waltrip has been diagnosed with “Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) — likely from injuries incurred during his racing career,” his family said in a statement.
The Hall of Fame driver competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1972 to 2000, an era in which races involved more contact between cars and lacked today’s safety protections. He won the Cup Series in 1981, 1982 and 1985 and totaled 84 Cup Series victories — tied for fourth all-time.
The statement emphasized that while Waltrip is diagnosed with a serious brain disease, symptoms so far are mild and he is enjoying time with loved ones.
“We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell’s friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career,” the statement said. “While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight.
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“Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy, spending time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and three young grandchildren,” the family shared. “We are grateful for your continued prayer, love and support.”
The statement ended with the catchphrase Waltrip screamed hundreds of times from the broadcast booth just before the green flag started races: “Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!”
Waltrip’s reputation for making outrageous statements and loudly celebrating victories earned him the nickname “Jaws.” And win he did. Most often driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for Junior Johnson, Waltrip made 809 NASCAR Cup Series starts and won 84 races including the 1989 Daytona 500.
He won a record five World 600 races (now called the Coca-Cola 600) at Charlotte Motor Speedway and set a track and Cup Series record at Bristol Motor Speedway with 12 wins, including seven in a row.
Waltrip retired in 2000 and soon moved to the Fox broadcast booth with Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds as lead race commentator. He continued calling races through 2019 and told the Charlotte Observer in 2023 that he missed the microphone.
“I had a great driving career. I had a great TV career,” he said. “And I quit TV probably a little too soon. I could’ve hung around a little bit longer.”
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FTD is a set of progressive brain disorders that gradually damage the frontal and temporal lobes, according to Alzheimers.gov. Symptoms include acting socially inappropriately, losing empathy and judgment, and struggling to name objects and understand written and spoken words.
CTE is a separate progressive degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive head impacts often incurred during contact sport play, according to the Boston University CTE Research Center. These may include symptomatic concussions as well as nonconcussive hits that do not cause symptoms.
CTE can only be diagnosed after death by postmortem neuropathological analysis.