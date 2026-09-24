NFL Week 3 picks: Ravens defeat Cowboys; Rams beat Broncos

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 3 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 11-5 (.688) record. Through the first two weeks of the season, he is 18-14 (.563).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 2 would have been 8-8 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 11-21 (.344).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.