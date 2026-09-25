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Stephen Curry agrees to two-year, $116-million contract extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after making a three-pointer against the Sacramento Kings in April.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
By Janie McCauley
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SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $116 million that would take him through the 2028-29 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the terms of Curry’s contract. Curry was eligible to command up to $136 million, so he is giving his team a discount as he backs up his longstanding commitment to finish his career with the Warriors.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said last month he was optimistic of getting something done with the two-time MVP and NBA career leader in three-pointers.

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El Segundo, CA - September 24, 2026: Lakers general manager/president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, left, and Lakers coach JJ Redick talk together before speaking at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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The 38-year-old Curry will complete a $62.6 million extension he signed for the 2026-27 season in August 2024 before the new contract takes him through 2029 — which would be his 20th season.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds but was limited to 43 games last season because of injuries. He has won four NBA titles with Golden State, most recently in 2022.

ESPN first reported Curry’s deal.

McCauley writes for the Associated Press.

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