Letters to Sports: There’s a reason the Chargers can’t get untracked

It was good to see the Rams celebrate their early L.A. history by wearing gold jerseys and by giving the SoFi fans 1951 championship towels. But the Rams need to do more. The only two championship banners displayed at the stadium are for their two Super Bowl wins. The franchise’s 1945 (representing Cleveland) and 1951 titles also deserve banners, similar to how the Lakers acknowledge their Minneapolis past.

The NFL existed long before the Super Bowl era, and those early championships were huge. Arguably, the 1951 championship is extra important here because it was an L.A. title, while the 1999 Super Bowl champs played in St. Louis.

Jim Bendat

Los Angeles

I have been a Rams fan for longer than almost anyone. I saw my first game in the Coliseum in 1947. (I may be a candidate for oldest Rams fan.) I have cheered for them in almost all of their games, even after they made me cry by moving to St. Louis.

But having seen them in those awful yellow uniforms, I am thinking of making a change. The Chargers have great uniforms ... maybe I should become a Chargers fan. I might even consider rooting for the long-hated 49ers, who also look pretty good in red and gray.

Russ Hoyt

Mission Viejo