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Letters to Sports: There’s a reason the Chargers can’t get untracked

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) passes while under pressure from Raiders defenders.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes while under pressure from Raiders defenders during a loss at SoFi Stadium last weekend.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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1

It’s easy to kick the Chargers while they are down, and for the Chargers to feel sorry for themselves. But the Chargers need to put their big boy pants on if they still have them.

Mario Jacques
Covina

Watch different NFL teams play. Not counting the long bomb, every team throws many passes while the receiver is running. Except the Chargers. They never throw timing passes. They never throw slants. They never throw passes before the receiver makes his breaks. Their receivers run to a spot, stop and turn around. Then Justin Herbert throws a bullet. Those plays are easy to guard and yards after the catch are low.

Plus, this year their receivers are not special and the plays they run require someone to have a lot of space when they stop. Also, with these routes, Herbert must wait longer before he throws, putting more pressure on his offensive line. No wonder they are impotent on offense.

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Mike Lorraine
Simi Valley

2

Rams history

It was good to see the Rams celebrate their early L.A. history by wearing gold jerseys and by giving the SoFi fans 1951 championship towels. But the Rams need to do more. The only two championship banners displayed at the stadium are for their two Super Bowl wins. The franchise’s 1945 (representing Cleveland) and 1951 titles also deserve banners, similar to how the Lakers acknowledge their Minneapolis past.

The NFL existed long before the Super Bowl era, and those early championships were huge. Arguably, the 1951 championship is extra important here because it was an L.A. title, while the 1999 Super Bowl champs played in St. Louis.

Jim Bendat
Los Angeles

I have been a Rams fan for longer than almost anyone. I saw my first game in the Coliseum in 1947. (I may be a candidate for oldest Rams fan.) I have cheered for them in almost all of their games, even after they made me cry by moving to St. Louis.

But having seen them in those awful yellow uniforms, I am thinking of making a change. The Chargers have great uniforms ... maybe I should become a Chargers fan. I might even consider rooting for the long-hated 49ers, who also look pretty good in red and gray.

Russ Hoyt
Mission Viejo

3

Which Lake show?

Siskel and Ebert wannabes Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick of the Lakers liken themselves to iconic film protagonists. What?! As long as we’re referencing movie roles, “Dumb and Dumber” seems apt.

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David Griffin
Westwood

In paying respects to LeBron James’ eight years with the Lakers, Rob Pelinka referred to his time as “an incredible era for us here.” One COVID-induced championship in eight years. Incredible?

Jack Wolf
Westwood

4

Keep the kid

Josue De Paula’s enthusiasm is contagious. In less than two weeks, he has turned around the entire Dodger team, transforming it from a likely first-round playoff loser to arguably a World Series favorite. Almost everyone is hitting, excitement has returned to Dodger Stadium and the organization has to keep this kid in the lineup.

Steve Wagner
Limerick, Pa.

5

Work of art

It was nice to see an article by Sam Farmer about Chaz Perea, landscaping manager, who is someone other than a baseball player or management at Dodger Stadium. Chaz Perea sure does have a “green thumb” working for many years with his small crew at the stadium.

If we don’t get a “three-peat,” at least Dodger fans will enjoy the botanic garden and wonderful landscaping that surrounds the stadium.

Joan C. Fingon
Ventura

6

End of streaks

Entering the weekend, the Angels had to win two of their last three to avoid losing 100 games for the first time in their checkered history. Similarly, without their enthusiastic owner being able to cheer in person for them (and Vegas predicting less than a 30-win season), the Clippers’ streak of 15 consecutive seasons of playing .500 or better basketball seems likely to be snapped in 2026-2027.

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Ken Feldman
Tarzana

7

On point

Once again Eric Sondheimer has hit the nail on the head. The lack of enforcement power by the Southern Section only leads to coaches continuing to violate the rules. There is a need for a czar over all Southern Section schools with the authority to properly penalize transgressors.

Mr. Sondheimer would be great in this role though I doubt he would want it at this time. With the morals in this country at an all-time low, how can we expect high school athletes to develop into outstanding individuals when they see violators of the transfer rules receive merely a slap on the wrist?

Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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