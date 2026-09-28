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NFL asks Department of Homeland Security to remove Brian Dawkins video from immigration post

A Philadelphia Eagles player holds up his fist and yells.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins reacts after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans on Sept. 29, 2002.
(Chris Gardner / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • The NFL asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a video of Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins’ punishing hits, used in a post about a cracking down on a migrant caravan.
  • Dawkins said he had not authorized the video’s use, but the post and a follow-up image remained online Monday as DHS defended its border messaging.

The NFL confirmed Monday that it has asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a video featuring hard-hitting highlights of Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins from a social media post in reference to a report about a caravan of immigrants approaching the U.S. border.

On Sunday afternoon, the verified X account of the DHS reposted another account’s report of the purported caravan, along with the comment, “Our time has come,” and a 39-second clip of the former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos star delivering one bruising hit after another.

“The league requested DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Times in an email.

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Dawkins told ESPN in a text that he had “very respectfully not given permission” for the DHS to use his video.

About two hours after the initial post went up, the DHS responded in the comment section with a still photo of Dawkins and the caption, “The Border Is Closed.” As of early Monday afternoon, both posts remained intact.

The Times reached out to the DHS by email and asked if it had initially sought the NFL’s permission to use the content, if it planned on taking down the content as the league requested and why it chose to use Dawkins’ imagery with the posts.

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The department sent a statement in response that appears to refer to the nine-time Pro Bowl selection’s nickname “Weapon X.”

HANFORD, CALIF AUGUST 28, 2026 -- Democratic candidate for Congress, Randy Villegas, addresses the concerns of a mostly anti data center crowd during a town hall meeting at the Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford, Calif. Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Gary Kazanjian / For The Times)

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“DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” the department wrote.

“The United States Border Patrol is actively tracking a migrant caravan which departed San Pedro Sula, Honduras on September 20, 2026. USBP is closely engaged with its international partners to monitor their movement and any additional developments. USBP reminds migrants that under the leadership of President Trump and Homeland Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin, the border has remained closed and secured for the last 16 months.

“Migrants considering making the dangerous journey to our country should also be aware that the days of ‘catch and release’ are over, and [former President] Biden’s disastrous open border policy has been SEALED SHUT. Anyone attempting to illegally enter the United States will be apprehended, prosecuted, and removed from the country.”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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