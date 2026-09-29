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Hot mic catches Sacramento Kings reporters calling Ben Simmons ‘cringe’ and Zach LaVine ‘hella fine’

Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings pictured in his uniform with his hands on his waist.
Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings was the subject of a hot mic conversation.
(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Steve Henson
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  • A livestream of the Sacramento Kings’ media day caught reporters making candid, personal remarks about guards Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine between interviews.
  • The conversation praised the players’ looks while criticizing LaVine’s personality; the reporters have not been identified, and KCRA later deleted its livestream.

Hot mics have embarrassed many a media professional.

Cincinnati Reds longtime broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended indefinitely in 2020 after his microphone accidentally picked up him using a three-letter anti-gay slur.

Charles Barkley dropped an uncensored F-bomb during an Inside the NBA on TNT broadcast in 2025 while venting about NBA award voters.

And just two months ago, San Francisco Giants executive Buster Posey trolled radio station KNBR on-air after a behind-the-scenes employee was caught on a hot mic talking trash about him.

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Add reporters covering Sacramento Kings media day Monday to the list. At least three were heard in an unvarnished conversation about Kings players Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine that took a personal turn.

A handful of local outlets livestreamed media day interviews. But the mics also picked up reporters chatting, and embarrassing comments went beyond their frequent use of the hyper-localized and outdated NorCal modifier “hella.”

Comments begin about Simmons, a guard on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract after missing last season with injuries. A female says “That’s what comes with being Ben Simmons. He is cringe, cringe,” and another jumps in to say he is “lucky he’s so fine.”

The first media member agrees, saying “He’s a good-looking dude. His skin is, like, so smooth, I was like, damn, no tattoos?”

A male voice joins the conversation, asking, “I thought Jordan Poole was your type.”

A female voice replies, “Allegedly, I like light-skinned, I guess.”

The male voice continues: “What about Zach LaVine, then?”

“Hella fine,” the female voice replies.

“I think his personality annoys the [expletive] out of me, so that’s what makes him less fine,” the first person says. “Zach’s cute but his personality [expletive] annoys me. He just seems like hella like a prick. But he is beautiful.”

“He’s a [expletive] UCLA guy,” replies the third person. “Just all of them are.”

Another voice jumps in, offering that LaVine is “hella fine, too.”

Someone asks how the others would rank Kings players by hotness. One voice votes for Simmons because of “his skincare routine.”

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Apparently referring to the team’s woeful 22-60 record last season, the male voice responds by cracking, “Well, Ben wasn’t a King for the last year and a half either,” to which a female voice concedes, “That’s true.”

The reporters involved have not been publicly identified, and none of the players have responded. LaVine’s wife, Hunter, did offer a low-key comment to the Kings Muse recording, writing on X, “a great start to the season!”

The episode called to mind the hot mic that marred the Toronto Raptors’ postseason news conference last April. Two unidentified media members were heard making disparaging comments about players Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo.

“It’s not just his enunciation, which, like, was super bad, especially last year,” one person said about Barnes. “But even the attitude. Just the attitude — like he’s having fun up there. First year or even before, he just kept getting worse and worse every year.”

Rookie forward Mogbo was the next target. “When I first interviewed Mogbo when he was drafted, I was shocked ’cause he was so dumb,” the person said.

Raptors fans were appalled by the comments, but Barnes responded with humor on social media. It remains to be seen how Simmons and LaVine react.

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Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

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