Phil Mickelson entered treatment center for family trauma and addiction earlier this year
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
- Phil Mickelson checked himself into a treatment center earlier this year, seeking help for family trauma and addiction, a representative said. He is reportedly no longer there.
- The six-time major champion has played only one golf event this year, citing a family health matter when he skipped tournaments.
- Mickelson acknowledged in 2023 that he had struggled with gambling addiction but was ‘back on track to being the person I want to be.’
Golfer Phil Mickelson checked himself into a facility earlier this year “seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction,” a representative for the six-time major championship winner said in a statement to news outlets on Wednesday.
Mickelson, 56, reportedly is no longer at the facility. No information about the specifics of his stay or details about his reasons for entering the program have been made available.
In February, Mickelson announced that he would miss the first two LIV Golf events of the year because he and his wife, Amy Mickelson, “need to be present for a family health matter.”
Golf star Phil Mickelson is fighting a sexual misconduct allegation from a Southern California country club employee. His lawyer says there’s evidence to the contrary.
The only tournament the golfer known as Lefty has competed in this year was LIV Golf South Africa, where he finished at 7-under par and tied for 48th place, in March.
The following month, Mickelson announced he was withdrawing from the Masters and that he would “be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter.”
In June, Golf Digest reported that a female member of the staff at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe had accused Mickelson of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with her months earlier.
Brokers gobble up tee times at public golf courses, resell them. Newsom signs bill to ban that practice
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill banning third-party brokers from listing and selling tee time reservations at publicly owned golf courses.
Mickelson hired defamation attorney Tom Clare, who said video evidence contradicted the allegations.
In response to the Golf Digest report, a Mickelson spokesperson said in a statement: “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”
LIV Golf has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, seeking to restructure after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund cut off support for the big-spending rival to the PGA Tour.
A longtime gambling enthusiast, Mickelson admitted in a 2023 Instagram post that at some point he had “crossed the line of moderation and into addiction” but was “back on track to being the person I want to be.”
“After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace,” Mickelson wrote. “I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”