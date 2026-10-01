NFL Week 4 picks: Rams defeat Eagles; Chiefs topple Raiders

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 4 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 8-8 (.500) record. Through the first three weeks of the season, he is 26-22 (.542).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 3 would have been 5-11 (.314). For the season, his record against the spread is 16-32 (.333).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.