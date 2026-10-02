49ers owner Jed York suspended for 6 games, fined $500,000 by NFL

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San Francisco 49ers owner and CEO Jed York has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

York was arrested Aug. 23 as part of an Ohio prostitution sting after he responded to an online ad that was actually set up by Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force officers.

The 45-year-old executive pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools (in this case, the phone he used to set up the encounter). He was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $1,150. The $160 seized in the sting was given to the task force as part of his plea.

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Since York has not attended any games or league meetings so far this season, he was credited with having served three games of his suspension. He is eligible to return Oct. 20, the day after the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders and the day the league’s fall meetings begin in New York.

“To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry,” York said in a statement released by the team. “This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family.”

York filed for divorce from his wife, Danielle Belluomini York, in May. They have two sons together. York has been the 49ers’ CEO since 2008 and became the principal owner in 2024. His family has owned the 49ers since 1977.

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“While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better,” York said. “Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.