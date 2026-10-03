College football: No. 25 Missouri routs No. 8 Florida

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a rout of Florida on Saturday.

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Austin Simmons passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Jamal Roberts rushed for 211 yards and three more scores, and No. 25 Missouri trounced eighth-ranked Florida 45-17 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo., to snap a nine-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

Cayden Lee had eight catches for 110 yards, and Donovan Olugbode and Caleb Goodie Jr. had TD receptions as the Tigers piled up 560 yards of offense and gave coach Eli Drinkwitz his first regular-season win over a top-10 team in 11 tries with them.

Missouri (4-1, 1-1 SEC) bounced back from its late collapse at Mississippi State by shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses.

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Gators quarterback Aaron Philo threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, but much of that happened as they played from behind. Jadan Baugh, who had been receiving some early Heisman Trophy hype after running for 11 touchdowns over his first four games, carried 12 times for only 13 yards.

The Gators (4-1, 2-1), who routed No. 4 Mississippi last week, had been averaging 532.8 yards of total offense. They had 325 on Saturday, resulting in the second-most lopsided SEC loss in school history; they lost 63-14 to Auburn in 1970.

at No. 2 Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 14: Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as Georgia cruised to win over Vanderbilt. Georgia scored an opening drive touchdown for the fourth time this season as Stockton found Landon Roldan for a two-yard TD.

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A Vanderbilt team led by backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz showed some fight, answering back two drives later as Berlowitz found Junior Sherrill for a 60-yard touchdown and tied the score at 7-all. It was the first first-quarter score for a Georgia opponent all season. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) had outscored opponents 63-0 in the first quarter through the first four games.

Georgia pulled ahead with back-to-back rushing scores by Chauncey Bowens and Jaden Redell before halftime. The Bulldogs took advantage of good field positioning on the latter after blocking a Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

No. 3 Notre Dame 37, at North Carolina 26: CJ Carr threw for four touchdowns and ran for another after the Fighting Irish regained control after halftime.

Notre Dame (5-0) only led 21-14 after the Tar Heels (2-2) turned a goal-line stand into a long touchdown drive right late in the second quarter, then came out of the break with Jaden Jefferson sprinting through the rain for a 98-yard kickoff return for another score.

That’s when Carr and the Irish offense went to work with a series of methodical and physical drives, responding with a touchdown drive to break the tie and scoring early in the fourth quarter for a 14-point lead.

No. 5 Ohio State 31, at No. 14 Iowa 14: Julian Sayin completed 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jeremiah Smith, for the road win.

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Smith had 11 catches for 206 yards, becoming Ohio State’s leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36). Smith caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sayin with 12 seconds left in the first half to give the Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) a 17-6 lead over the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1).

No. 7 Alabama 56, at Mississippi State 23: Keelon Russell passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns to go with one touchdown rushing, and the Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0 SEC) won a matchup of previously unbeaten teams.

Trae’shawn Brown ran for two touchdowns, Rico Scott caught two scoring passes and Dijon Lee Jr. returned an interception 30 yards for a score during a game that saw Alabama reinforce its credentials as contenders. Alabama outgained Mississippi State (4-1, 2-1) 179-18 in yards rushing in its 17th straight victory in the series — the last seven by 23 or more points.

at No. 17 Tennessee 24, Auburn 14: DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Volunteers to victory.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) overcame a sluggish start with the help of George MacIntyre replacing Faizon Brandon at quarterback late in the second quarter. The Volunteers trailed 7-3 at intermission. MacIntyre completed his first six pass attempts for 80 yards and finish 8 of 10 for 86 yards.

Auburn (3-2, 1-2) was led by quarterback Byrum Brown with 159 passing yards and a touchdown as well as 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brown was intercepted twice and had a fumble.

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at No. 20 Houston 27, Central Florida 17: Conner Weigman threw for 239 yards and rushed for three second-half touchdowns to rally the Cougars to victory.

Weigman rushed for 50 yards while Re’Shaun Sanford II ran for 62 yards and Patrick Overmyer caught six passes for 76 yards for Houston (4-1, 1-1 Big 12).

at No. 21 Southern Methodist 25, Boston College 16: Kevin Jennings threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score and the Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 ACC) prevailed in a soggy defensive struggle.

Jennings, the FBS passing leader at 357 yards per game before Saturday, had only 160 while completing 20 of 30 passes. The Eagles fell to 2-3, 0-2.

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Gio Lopez ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Wake Forest beat visiting Stanford 57-3 in record-setting fashion. Lopez ran for 88 yards and threw for 265 yards in three quarters as the Demon Deacons (4-1, 2-1 ACC) followed an upset victory at then-No. 16 Louisville from a week earlier. It marked their largest margin of victory in an ACC game. …

Jackson Arnold passed and ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns to lead UNLV (3-2) to a 39-31 victory over short-handed California (2-3). … Colton Joseph threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) to a 31-3 win against visiting Michigan State.