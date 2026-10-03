Letters to Sports: USC’s defense, sportsmanship called into question

Lincoln Riley is the personification of The Peter Principle. He would be a good offensive coordinator for any team that wanted him. What he is not is head coach material. It is beyond his abilities. For five seasons, he has proven he has no idea what a defense should be or do. He can’t recruit defensive players and he can’t hire coaches who can do the job. He needs to be sent on his merry way far away from USC.

Jack Dietz

La Quinta

USC beats four early-season patsies to boost their stats and gain a No. 12 ranking, all the while their defense stinks. You had to know it was coming, and that Oregon was going to be the first of many this season to show them up. If we want a different story, Lincoln Riley has to go along with his defensive coaches.

Steve Graham

Ventura

Lincoln Riley, what part of “Defense wins championships!” do you not understand?

To let you in on a wee secret, a defense and discipline-oriented culture goes a long way to being competitive at the level Trojan fans expect. You’re welcome for these insights; it is recommended to implement immediately!

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Presuming you care to keep your job; and considering the clock is rapidly winding down.

Chuck Sargent

Houston

USC executes yet another belly flop against a top opponent, and Gary Patterson’s vaunted defense is giving up more than 35 points per game in the Big Ten. Oh, I long for the glory days of … Clay Helton!

Jack Wolf

Westwood

Lincoln Riley talks a big game about excelling in the Big Ten, but in losing badly to Oregon and its backup quarterback, USC probably couldn’t win the Pac-12 this year.

Well, maybe Gary Patterson’s high school level defense and cheap hits could hold off Mater Dei, Texas State or Utah Valley Tech, but the Trojans might even lose to Washington State and Oregon State this year.

Where are you, John McKay and Marv Goux!?!?

Jay Ross

West Los Angeles

Dear USC Administration and AD,

Please bring Pete Carroll back immediately as coach. A short-term stint while he grooms a successor (Carson Palmer?) would work perfectly. This bold move would add instant credibility again and immediate buzz to the program while energizing the fans. As well as taking back ownership of recruiting locally and in the West. That school across town has been taking headlines from us with their coaching change. Time to take it back from them, don’t you think?

Ted von der Ahe

Pasadena