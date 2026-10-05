NFL is reviewing two incidents involving officials, including one who appeared to curse at player

NFL line judge Jeff Seeman works during a preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15.

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The NFL has confirmed that it is looking into two confrontations between officials and players during Sunday’s games, including one in which a line judge was caught on camera apparently cursing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

Late in the Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the New York Giants, two- time Pro Bowl selectionMcBride argued a non-call with veteran official Jeff Seeman.. A video of part of the interaction between McBride and Seeman, posted on X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, appears to show the line judge shouting, “F— you!” at McBride two times.

NFL Players Assn. executive director JC Tretter posted a clip of the interaction that zoomed in on Seeman as he shouted toward McBride.

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“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter wrote. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reposted Tretter’s post and commented that she was “standing right there” during the interaction between McBride and Seeman.

McBride “was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him,” Kinkhabwala wrote. “The harshest he got was, ‘You’re ruining the game.’”

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The other incident took place early in the Minnesota Vikings’ 15-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins. On a play that was whistled dead because of a neutral zone infraction, Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson appeared to be shoved into referee Adrian Hill, who was knocked to the ground. When Wilson attempted to help Hill to his feet, the official jumped up and appeared to yell at the player and point for him to move away.

Wilson with the unintentional collision



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“That was funny, honestly,” Wilson told reporters. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was happening. He just said he was trying to get me — he didn’t want us fighting apparently, me and the Dolphins guy. So he was just trying to break us up.”

Other than confirming it was looking into both incidents, the NFL had no further comment on the matter. The NFLPA also said it had no further comment on either incident other than Tretter’s X post. The NFL Referees Assn. did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.