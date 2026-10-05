‘Hm.’ Tyreek Hill and Chiefs seem mutually intrigued by possible reunion after Tyquan Thornton injury

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Tyreek Hill once was a superstar receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl and making six Pro Bowls during his six seasons with the team.

While that was several years ago at this point, it appears that Hill and the Chiefs have mutual interest in a possible reunion.

The Chiefs have a void at wide receiver. Fifth-year player Tyquan Thornton was having the game of his career Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders — registering triple-digit yardage (11) and multiple touchdowns (2) for the first time — before suffering a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter that will have him out indefinitely.

Advertisement

Star receiver Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Raiders and did not return. His injury isn’t believed to be serious, though, with the team’s bye next week giving him a chance at possibly returning without missing a game.

His former team’s injuries at his position seemed to catch Hill’s attention on Sunday.

“Hm,” he wrote on X.

hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 4, 2026

Hill played for the Miami Dolphins from 2022 through last season. He dislocated a knee and tore several ligaments, including his ACL, during a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 2025, and was released by the Dolphins during the offseason. As Hill continues to recover from the injuries, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus has indicated that he could be ready to play in November.

In fact, Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his client on Monday with multiple teams, with the Chiefs in that mix, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Chiefs were interested in possibly bringing back Hill even before Sunday’s injuries, according to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, and the team reached out to Rosenhaus about that possibility after those injuries occurred.

Advertisement

Silver also quoted several Chiefs players who said after the game that they’d be in favor of such a move. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said “it’d be pretty cool” if Hill came back to Kansas City.

“I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” tight end Travis Kelce added. “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers. You saw that with Miami, when all the haters were saying he couldn’t play and he went and had his best year. I’d be excited by what he could do.”