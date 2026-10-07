ALDS roundup: Guardians stave off elimination

Cleveland’s Jo Adell runs after hitting a three-run triple against in the third inning.

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Jo Adell and José Ramírez powered Cleveland with a pair of two-out triples, and the Guardians avoided an AL Division Series sweep by cooling off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-3 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday at Chicago

Adell’s three-run triple gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Ramírez’s three-bagger drove in Travis Bazzana and Patrick Bailey for a 7-3 advantage in the eighth.

“We continued to pile on,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “I think that’s been the difference of the first couple games to today was Game 2, we were able to get a couple runs but weren’t able to add on. But really good job by our guys today.”

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The Guardians hit two triples in a postseason game for the first time in franchise history. They became the first major league team to accomplish the feat since the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Adell, Ramírez, Bailey and Brayan Rocchio each had two of the team’s 11 hits — a complete turnaround for the AL Central champions after they managed just three runs and seven hits in the first two games of the series combined.

Game 4 is Thursday in Chicago, with the White Sox leading 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup. Once again, they’ll try to clinch a postseason series at home for the first time since the 1906 World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

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“Today has nothing to do with tomorrow. Nothing,” White Sox catcher Kyle Teel said. “We come ready to go like we always do tomorrow.”