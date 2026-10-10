Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Chargers are still looking for their first win. To find it, they need to locate an offense that for the first month of the NFL season has been missing in action.

That won’t be easy against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Broncos held San Francisco to three points in the first seven drives last week, although the 49ers got traction in the second half, thanks in part to injuries to Denver cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss.

A banged-up Broncos secondary is more inviting to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has struggled to find his rhythm in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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Sports NFL Week 5 picks: 49ers defeat Seahawks; Rams prevail over Bills Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 5 of the NFL season, with the 49ers prevailing over the Seahawks and the Rams beating the Bills.

The Chargers scored 14, 14 and 16 points in the first three games, and though they reached 23 at Seattle last Sunday, Herbert absorbed his most physical beating of the season. Not only that, but his team lost both starting tackles and No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey.

The last time these teams met was Week 18 of last season in Denver, when the Broncos won, 19-3