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Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Khalil Mack and Bo Nix side by side.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill; Photos by Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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The Chargers are still looking for their first win. To find it, they need to locate an offense that for the first month of the NFL season has been missing in action.

That won’t be easy against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Broncos held San Francisco to three points in the first seven drives last week, although the 49ers got traction in the second half, thanks in part to injuries to Denver cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss.

A banged-up Broncos secondary is more inviting to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has struggled to find his rhythm in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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The Chargers scored 14, 14 and 16 points in the first three games, and though they reached 23 at Seattle last Sunday, Herbert absorbed his most physical beating of the season. Not only that, but his team lost both starting tackles and No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey.

The last time these teams met was Week 18 of last season in Denver, when the Broncos won, 19-3

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Key injuries

Denver: CB Riley Moss (ribs) out; CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) out.

Chargers: OT Joe Alt (neck) out; G Kayode Awosika (fibula) out; CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) out; S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) out; WR Quentin Johnston (chest) out; TE Charlie Kolar (forearm) questionable; QB Trey Lance (groin) doubtful; FB Scott Matlock (foot) questionable; G Trevor Penning (concussion) out; CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) questionable; G Branson Taylor (neck) questionable; WR Brenen Thompson (quadricep) out.

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How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos

The Chargers and the Denver Broncos will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Español).

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Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Broncos

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Who will win Chargers vs. Broncos?

Sam Farmer’s pick: Injuries in Denver’s secondary could make this more interesting, and you never know when the Chargers’ offense is going to click. But Denver is coming off a loss and won’t be caught flat-footed. Chargers too banged up. Broncos 24, Chargers 17
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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