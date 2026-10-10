College football: Indiana holds off Nebraska’s upset bid

Indiana’s Nick Marsh crosses the goal line on a scoring run against Nebraska during the second half Saturday.

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Josh Hoover surprised a Nebraska defense stacked to stop the run on a fourth-and-one play, flipping the ball to a wide-open Nick Marsh for a 44-yard touchdown to give No. 7 Indiana its first lead in a 20-17 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) were pushed to the limit by a Cornhuskers team looking for a program-turning victory under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule. Instead, the defending national champion Hoosiers won their 22nd straight game and Nebraska lost its 31st in a row against a top-25 opponent.

Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) looked to be on the verge of putting away the Hoosiers when quarterback Anthony Colandrea broke a 39-yard touchdown run for a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Hoover connected with Marsh for a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play of the ensuing possession, and then Indiana got a stop to set up its winning drive.

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Nebraska was in control for most of the warm and sun-splashed afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers led 10-3 at halftime, the first time the Hoosiers trailed after two quarters since the Big Ten championship game last season.

South Carolina 38, at No. 16 Florida 19: LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns, including four passing in his best performance in nearly two years, as South Carolina pulled off the upset to end an eight-game skid in Southeastern Conference play.

Sellers completed 23 of 35 passes for 279 yards, finding Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Donovan Murph and Lex Cyrus for scores against the league’s worst passing defense. Sellers’ most impressive play was a three-yard run in the third quarter in which he tossed aside a defender and nearly scored. He plunged in on the next play, essentially sealing a long-awaited victory for the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC).

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The Gators (4-2, 2-2), who were double-digit favorites at home, lost a second consecutive game in lopsided fashion and surely will fall out of the AP Top 25. They were looking to rebound from a 45-17 shocker at then-No. 25 Missouri. Instead, they got humiliated in the Swamp.

at No. 18 Oklahoma State 42, Central Florida 28: Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Evan Jackson returned a fumble 28 yards for the clinching score. Mestemaker added a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion for Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), which outscored the Knights 21-7 after halftime.

Keyone Jenkins threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and was driving the Knights (3-3, 1-2) toward a possible go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But his backwards pass was knocked down by Oklahoma State’s Christian Bodnar and returned for a touchdown by Jackson. Mestemaker’s conversion run gave the Cowboys a 35-21 cushion with 10:32 left.

North Carolina 21, at No. 25 Pittsburgh 17: Billy Edwards Jr. threw a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half and North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) knocked off No. 25 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-1).

Pitt had just taken a 17-14 lead when the Tar Heels immediately responded. Edwards hit Shamar Easter for a 75-yard score down the seam for the go-ahead touchdown, giving coach Bill Belichick his first win against a ranked opponent at North Carolina.

In other games

Jamal Roberts had 34 carries for a career-best 222 yards and two touchdowns, and Cayden Lee caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown to help No. 14 Missouri (5-1, 2-1 SEC) beat visiting Texas A&M 27-6 on Saturday. The Tigers also got a pair of 50-plus yard field goals from Blake Craig while Austin Simmons completed 14 of 28 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Marcel Reed led the Aggies (3-3, 1-3) by completing 19 of 39 passes for 189 yards, but he was intercepted twice and lost 18 yards on seven carries. ...

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Bear Bachmeier threw for a season-high 329 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Brigham Young (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) to a 24-10 victory over Iowa State on Friday night. Iowa State fell to 3-3, 1-2. ... Kamari Moulton ran for a career-high 208 yards in 26 carries and the Iowa defense held Washington to minus-3 yards rushing as the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) rolled to a 41-24 victory on Friday night. The Huskies (3-3, 0-3) were held to 95 yards of total offense in the first half. ...

Gio Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Wake Forest (5-1, 3-1 ACC) won 38-14 at North Carolina State (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday. ... Cale Hellums rushed for a career-high 223 yards, Dawson Jones kicked the winning field goal on the final play and Army edged Tulane 20-17.

CFP expansion talks

The College Football Playoff announced Saturday that discussions will continue with broadcast partner ESPN after the end of an exclusive negotiating window over media rights for a potential doubling in size of the playoff field from 12 to 24 teams.

The CFP statement came a day after the initial 30-day window ended. ESPN’s new deal that starts this year is worth $7.8 billion over six seasons, and it provides the network the first option of adding the first two games in any expansion of the playoff.