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Letters to Sports: Chargers have a problem. Is it Justin Herbert?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to take a snap as he looks to his right.
Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers opened the season winless through four games.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

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I’ve been a Justin Herbert fan since his days in Oregon. I kept believing he was going to lead the Chargers to new heights, even after all the leadership changes he’s been through. He’s talented, tough and all-in. I gave him every benefit of the doubt. But now, I can conclude only that Justin Herbert is the problem. Inconsistent, often slow to react, but mostly he’s unable to finish. He’s lost more games in the fourth quarter than he’s won.

So far this season the Chargers have the greatest negative point differential in the fourth quarter in the NFL. The pattern is consistent regardless of the coach. Is it all on Herbert? No. But he is the common denominator through all of this.

Charlie Pankow
Moorpark

The fumbling, bumbling Chargers keep stumbling in their unprecedented 0-4 start in the Jim Harbaugh era.

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First, the fumbling. Thank you, Derius Davis. Your inability to simply complete a fair catch led directly to a Seahawks touchdown. How many points did your team lose by?

Next, the bumbling. Call it a banged up offensive line, (AGAIN!), a moderately skilled and depleted receiving core, or a lost, interception prone Justin Herbert, the Charger offense remains sketchy, inconsistent, and self-destructive.

Finally, the stumbling continues … as they cannot beat teams they should or pull out potential victories over the more challenging ones.

Good luck turning this around!

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

I don’t care much about the Chargers. I rarely read stories about them and would be elated if they’d return to San Diego where they belong.

But, much like a car accident on the 405 that you instinctively know you shouldn’t stare, I just can’t seem to avert my eyes from the wreck the Chargers have become.

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Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo

Here is a modest proposal: Lincoln Riley and Jim Harbaugh waive their buyout clauses and swap jobs. It might be the rare trade that improves both organizations. It is difficult to see how it could make things worse.

Paul Hunt
Sierra Madre

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Lincoln’s log

Lincoln Riley is a classic trust fund kid who inherited a billion-dollar program from Bob Stoops and a perennial power at USC. Bob Chesney inherited a teardown from DeShaun Foster at UCLA and has turned it into a Malibu Mansion.

Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista

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The commandments

Since when has The Times become a religious newspaper? That’s what came to mind as I read Eric Sondheimer’s “Bible” dealing with the ethical dilemmas and tough calls in high school sports. His article should be required reading for all high school athletes, their parents, coaches, and athletic directors. The answers are not always easy, but until we start thinking about these matters we will not move forward towards a better high school sports experience for the many participants.

Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica

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Recent history

Dodgers’ dinosaurs: Still roaming.
Padres: Extinct.
History class dismissed.

Steve Ross
Carmel

Bill Plaschke wrote that the Dodgers are “now just eight wins away but, given how mediocre the American League playoff teams appear, they could realistically be just four wins away.” Is he serious? Hey Bill, have you not watched the Tampa Bay Rays at all this year? They just swept the Yankees. Their pitching staff is deep and talented, they play exceptional defense, and they have an offensive attack that does all the little things well.

The Dodgers will have to beat two excellent teams to three-peat. I’m sure the Dodgers know this, even if Plaschke doesn’t.

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Steve Kehela
Studio City

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Wrong answer

The MLB’s proposed reduction of games for the season from 162 to 154 to allow them to expand the divisional playoffs from a five-game series to a seven-game series is not the right solution. Baseball teams have 30 spring training exhibition games. This is way too many. No other sport has that many exhibition games before the season. All MLB needs to do it cut 10 days off of spring training to bring the number of spring training games down to a little more than 20 games and this will allow them the time to extend the divisional playoffs.

Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills

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Guiding hand

It was October 1988 and Orel Hershiser pitched well in the World Series. Kirk Gibson was limping but homered. Tommy Lasorda was making the on-the- field decisions, but it was GM Fred Claire who put the Dodgers in position to win their sixth World Series.

We lost Fred this week on his 91st birthday. We will always remember him for 1988 and even more for his kindness.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

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Dollars and sense

Regarding the Buss siblings’ fighting over the potential sale of their shares in the Lakers, I honestly hope that they can resolve this. Frankly, I lose a lot of sleep at night worrying that the family will be doing OK financially!

Jack Wolf
Westwood

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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