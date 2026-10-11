Q&A: Terry Bradshaw opens up about depression, divorce and the coach who never believed in him

NFL great and Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw reacts during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

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Terry Bradshaw isn’t done yet. Not with TV, not with talking and not with telling his life story.

The Fox NFL Sunday co-host and Hall of Fame quarterback met with the Los Angeles Times recently to discuss his new book, “Looking for Terry,” which delves into divorce and his struggle with depression. He discusses the coach who was never in his corner, and the generation that seemingly doesn’t know he even played football. The book comes out this week.

Why write the book now?

I had been willing to do a book for five years, but I couldn’t really get published. It was hard to get a publisher. Jimmy Johnson did a book, “Swagger.” I’m a football player. I’m a football person. But I dealt with depression, divorce. There’s a lot of personal stuff in here I haven’t talked about. I just wanted to get it out there. I think it would be helpful, or beneficial, however you want to phrase it.

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw hurdles over Oakland Raiders defensive end Tony Cline during a game in August 1975. (Associated Press)

You’ve written five previous books. How does this compare with the earlier ones?

The first book is a stupid sports book. Sorry. I think the second one was just as dumb as the first one. The fourth and the fifth books were good. I sat down [this time] and put a lot of time into it… I’m not doing it for money. The people that get money are the writers and the publisher. I got some stuff to get off my chest. It’s soul cleansing.

You recorded the audiobook yourself. How was that experience?

That was 11 hours of reading. The first four chapters set the story up like a novel, building the characters. I was reading it and more stuff would come to me, so I was adding. Or it made me laugh, and I’d say, “Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m saying this in this book.”

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What do you hope to accomplish by writing about depression?

It’s a two-headed monster. When it first came out, I was totally fine with it. I had no problem talking about depression. I didn’t realize that people were laughing at me. And that was shocking.

How did people make fun of it?

I did [HBO’s Real Sports]. It was so fresh, and I broke down. Trying hard not to, but I did. There were other times I broke down that I didn’t bring up, like when I was playing, when I got hit, sitting down at halftime. Some of my friends made fun of me.

How have fans reacted to it?

Men come up to me in the grocery store. They say, “Hey, Terry, I really appreciate you talking about depression. I’m dealing with depression, and you really helped me a lot.” I say, “Hey man, my pleasure.”

You’ve said before that you had real issues playing for legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll. Why?

He wouldn’t build you up. I built up a wall. You won’t get the best out of me if you’re nasty to me. My coach in college knew that. He built me up, and I flourished.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll, left, stands next to Terry Bradshaw in December 1975. (Associated Press)

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Did you and Chuck Noll ever share a human moment?

No. I’d get to the stadium at 6 o’clock in the morning. I’d go down to the coach’s office to make coffee. Make it strong, because I like strong coffee. And he’d walk in, and it would just start snowing.

Why do you think he was that way?

I guess he was shy. His social skills were shy. Maybe he was insecure. I don’t know.

Where do things stand with you and the Steelers now?

Good. I have never, since I retired, said anything negative about the Steelers. My only problem was with [Noll].

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw hugs his then-wife, JoJo Starbuck, after the Steelers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII in Miami on Jan. 21, 1979. (Associated Press)

You never had an agent. How did you negotiate your contracts?

I asked for $500,000 [from the Steelers] after being MVP of the league. They told me right to my face, you’re not worth $500,000 for us. So what am I worth? “Three hundred [thousand].” I said, “Sounds good to me.”

Do you have an agent now?

No, still not. Don’t need one.

What’s the strangest story you have about someone recognizing you on the street?

This is the best one. A guy says, “Are you Terry Bradshaw?” I say, “Yeah, I am.” He says, “No, you’re not.” I pulled out my wallet and showed him my driver’s license. He looked at it and he went, “That’s not you.” Never convinced him.

Do people forget you played?

Generations of young people have no idea I even played football. They know me as the TV guy.

When the NFL draft was in Pittsburgh this year, you got to hold the Immaculate Reception football for the first time in 53 years. What was that like?

I’m telling you, it was spiritual. That’s the last time I touched it, when I threw it. It looked darker. Definitely. All the people were there. It was truly [sentimental].

Terry Bradshaw waves a Terrible Towel during the first round of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh on April 23. (Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

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You signed a new deal with Fox. Why keep going?

I love my job. This year was the first year that I got nervous. I wanted to extend my contract. So I signed through the Super Bowl. Two more years. I’ll be 80.

Do you feel it’s time to make room for someone younger?

Everybody in any business has to go. The young guys are coming. But I want to be relevant. I want to be good. I want to continue on. I want America to [tune in] and watch me. I want them to [like] me. I can’t wait to do the show.