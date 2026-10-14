Mark Sanchez reaches settlement in civil lawsuit filed by truck driver he allegedly assaulted

Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez attends the 2017 Rose Bowl game between the Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Mark Sanchez has reached an agreement in principle to end the civil case against him filed by a truck driver who got into a physical altercation with the former USC and NFL quarterback last fall.

Indiana resident Perry Tole filed the civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Corp. last October, alleging that he suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress, and other damages” as a result of the incident in an alley outside an Indianapolis hotel. Tole was 69 at the time of the altercation; Sanchez was 38.

Sanchez was in town to cover a Colts game in his role as an analyst for Fox Sports. The network confirmed in November that it

no longer employs Sanchez.

Advertisement

The three parties notified the court of the agreement on Oct. 2, according to a document filed last week in the Southern District of Indiana. Tole will file a motion to dismiss the case on or before Jan. 8.

No settlement details have been disclosed. Tole’s attorneys declined to comment for this article, and attorneys for Sanchez and Fox Corp. did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

Sanchez has been charged with a level five felony of battery involving serious bodily injury, as well as the misdemeanors of battery resulting in injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

Advertisement

In September, Sanchez agreed to enter a guilty plea in the criminal case, although it is unclear to which charges Sanchez will be pleading guilty. A hearing is set for Nov. 9 in Marion County Superior Court.