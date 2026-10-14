Tyreek Hill could face NFL discipline after civil jury finds him liable on two domestic violence claims

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A Miami jury returned a mixed verdict Tuesday evening in the domestic violence civil trial against Tyreek Hill, awarding his estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages, while finding the five-time All-Pro wide receiver liable for two of 10 claims of battery.

Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill was denied punitive damages by the six-person jury that deliberated for less than four hours. The week-long trial addressed allegations of physical and verbal abuse committed by Hill against Vaccaro, who sought $8 million.

“Mr. Hill was very pleased that he was able to get his story out and to be able to tell the world what he’s not been able to speak about,” Hill’s attorney Christi Bright told reporters. “He’s very grateful.”

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Hill, a free agent who last played when he suffered a knee injury Sept. 29, 2025, could face discipline under the NFL personal conduct policy should he sign with a team. A player can be suspended even in the absence of criminal charges and previous related conduct can figure into any discipline.

The NFL has said Hill’s personal conduct is under review. He pleaded guilty to assault and battery by strangulation of his pregnant girlfriend in 2015 when he was a student at Oklahoma State and was the subject of a child-welfare investigation in 2019 after his three-year-old son suffered a broken arm.

Sports Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ‘laughing through pain’ as he faces season-ending knee injury Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury on ‘Monday Night Football.’ His agent says the goal is for Hill to be back to start the 2026 season.

During the civil trial in Miami-Dade County, Hill was found liable for one count of battery for a January 2024 incident and another from April 2025 that occurred one day before Vaccaro Hill filed for divorce. Their marriage lasted 18 months.

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Vaccaro Hill testified during the trial that Hill shoved her to the ground, twisted her breasts, pulled her hair and threatened her. Hill also testified, admitting to telling Vaccaro Hill that he could “get people to hurt her.” He also testified that during one episode, he used enough force to create a hole in a wall he pressed her against.

He testified that Vaccaro Hill stole money from him and that the couple argued about a post-nuptial agreement and his relationships with the mothers of his seven other children. Hill and Vaccaro Hill have one daughter together, Capri.

“I wish I could have handled that situation a whole lot better,” Hill testified. “I wish I could have, you know, talked to my wife better. ... I just wish I could just take it all back.”

Hill, 32, began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and made eight consecutive Pro Bowls, six with the Chiefs and two with the Dolphins, who released him last offseason. He ranks sixth among active players with 11,363 receiving yards and seventh with 819 receptions.

The Chiefs have expressed interest in reuniting with the speedy 5-foot-10 receiver, who was a favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes when Kansas City won a Super Bowl in 2020. Hill has made $143.68 million in career NFL player salary and bonuses, according to Over the Cap.