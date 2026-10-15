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NFL Week 6 picks: Panthers defeat Eagles; Packers beat Cowboys

An illustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"
(Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 6 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 11-5 (.688) record. Through the first five weeks of the season, he is 37-27 (.578).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 5 would have been 9-7 (.563). For the season, his record against the spread is 25-39 (.391).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings do not play this week.

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Seahawks (3-2) at Broncos (3-2)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 11.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Prime Video.

Line: Seahawks by 2½. O/U: 40½.

Neither offense is playing great, and the Broncos could be without Pat Surtain and Talanoa Hufanga. Seattle’s offense is more explosive, and Denver doesn’t have a receiver who can exploit Seattle’s defense the way Mike Evans did. 

Pick: Seahawks 27, Broncos 23

3

Texans (1-4) at Jaguars (4-1)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network.

Line: Jaguars by 2½. O/U: 42½.

Jacksonville has the travel edge with the team staying in London following their win over the Eagles. The Texans have won three of their last four matchups with Jacksonville, but the Jaguars are rolling this season.

Pick: Jaguars 28, Texans 23

4

Bears (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 49½.

Quarterback questions on both sides with the statuses of Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. I like Chicago’s options at the position better than Atlanta’s, so the Bears get the edge there.

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Pick: Bears 27, Falcons 23

5

Ravens (4-1) at Browns (3-2)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson breaks a tackle from New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson breaks a tackle from New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV on Oct. 11.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Ravens by 5½. O/U: 42½.

Even if the Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley has been around forever in this system and runs it well. Cleveland won three in a row but hit a wall last week, when Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times.

Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 20

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Titans (0-5) at Colts (2-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 6½. O/U: 43½.

The Titans have lost six in a row dating to last season, and have scored an NFL-low 58 points so far. Cam Ward was sacked four times in the last 11 minutes in Week 5. The two-win Colts still have Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

Pick: Colts 27, Titans 17

7

New York Jets (2-3) at Patriots (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 7½. O/U: 43½.

Has Drake Maye returned to the Drake Maye we know? He accounted for five touchdowns against the Raiders. He was great the last time he faced the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jets weren’t crazy-good against the Browns.

Pick: Patriots 26, Jets 17

8

Saints (1-4) at Giants (3-1-1)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 11.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

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Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 45½.

The Giants are 3-0 at home, and Jameis Winston has done a respectable job after the Jaxson Dart injury. The Saints are fading after a strong start, and Tyler Shough is struggling and dealing with a left hand injury.

Pick: Giants 27, Saints 24

9

Panthers (2-2) at Eagles (2-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Eagles by 1½. O/U: 41½.

The Eagles have lost three in a row, and back-to-back heartbreakers against the Rams and Jaguars. Their offensive line is completely reworked. The Panthers are rested and Tetairoa McMillan has been spectacular.

Pick: Panthers 21, Eagles 17

10

Steelers (3-2) at Buccaneers (1-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Steelers by 2½. O/U: 39½.

Tampa Bay finally won last week, running for 241 yards and winning the turnover battle, 3-0. The Steelers put up 34 points on the Colts (then again, Colts tend to give up a lot of points) and could be in line for their first victory on the road.

Pick: Steelers 24, Buccaneers 20

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Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, right, tackles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Oct. 12.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 12½. O/U: 51½.

The Rams are in must-win mode, and their offense was pretty much unstoppable against Buffalo. If they can get their kicking game straightened out they will be fine. Arizona has a QB-friendly offense and can look good in spurts.

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Pick: Rams 34, Cardinals 23

12

Chargers (0-5) at Chiefs (4-0)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Chiefs by 8½. O/U: 42½.

This game might be a bit closer than people expect because the Chargers tend to play well against the Chiefs, but these two teams are in different stratospheres. Justin Herbert is totally out of rhythm — the opposite of his Brazil performance against the Chiefs last season.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 23

13

Bills (4-1) at Raiders (3-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bills by 5½. O/U: 53½.

Buffalo’s secondary is weak, but Las Vegas doesn’t have enough beyond Brock Bowers to exploit it. Josh Allen does whatever he needs to do to win, and against the Rams that meant running like crazy.

Pick: Bills 33, Raiders 24

14

Cowboys (2-3) at Packers (3-2)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11.
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Packers by 1½. O/U: 52½.

The Cowboys have given up at least 20 points in 12 straight games. The Packers have been inconsistent but should be able to handle their business at home. The Dallas offense isn’t clicking.

Pick: Packers 27, Cowboys 21

15

Commanders (1-3-1) at 49ers (5-0)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: 49ers by 7½. O/U: 50½.

Washington’s clock management in its tie with the Giants was among the worst the NFL has seen, and Dan Quinn is on the hot seat. San Francisco looks like the best team in the league.

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Pick: 49ers 30, Commanders 20
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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