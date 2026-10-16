ALCS Game 4 between Rays and Guardians postponed by rain

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays was postponed because of rain Friday night.

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Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was postponed because of rain Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will resume their series Saturday at 5 p.m. PT, with Game 5 on Sunday at Progressive Field and Game 6 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Monday if necessary.

The Guardians have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after Petey Halpin’s two-run homer propelled them to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.

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It is the first time an ALCS game has been postponed since 2019, when the New York Yankees hosted the Houston Astros.

Cleveland had planned a bullpen game for Friday, with Shawn Armstrong being the opener. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt could change plans and go with Foster Griffin on Saturday. The left-hander started Game 1 on Monday and allowed two runs in five innings.

Tampa Bay was slated to go with Nick Martinez.

The teams might play the final four games without a day off, culminating in a potential Game 7 on Tuesday. That could be welcome news for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a week off before they open the World Series at home on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner.

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Milwaukee is in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982 after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

Reedy writes for the Associated Press.