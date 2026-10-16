Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Sports

ALCS Game 4 between Rays and Guardians postponed by rain

Progressive Field in Cleveland is covered with a tarp before Game 4 of the ALCS.
Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays was postponed because of rain Friday night.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Joe Reedy
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

CLEVELAND — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was postponed because of rain Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will resume their series Saturday at 5 p.m. PT, with Game 5 on Sunday at Progressive Field and Game 6 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Monday if necessary.

The Guardians have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after Petey Halpin’s two-run homer propelled them to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement
Milwaukee, WI - October 10, 2026: Pitcher Tarik Skubal walks from the outfield as the LA Dodgers conduct an off day workout before game one of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers at American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Why impending free agent Tarik Skubal doesn’t believe it’s the end of an era for the Dodgers

The Dodgers, after falling short of a three-peat in the NLCS, will look a little different next year. But is this the end of an era for the team?

It is the first time an ALCS game has been postponed since 2019, when the New York Yankees hosted the Houston Astros.

Cleveland had planned a bullpen game for Friday, with Shawn Armstrong being the opener. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt could change plans and go with Foster Griffin on Saturday. The left-hander started Game 1 on Monday and allowed two runs in five innings.

Tampa Bay was slated to go with Nick Martinez.

The teams might play the final four games without a day off, culminating in a potential Game 7 on Tuesday. That could be welcome news for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a week off before they open the World Series at home on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner.

Advertisement

Milwaukee is in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982 after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

Reedy writes for the Associated Press.

A photo illustration of Los Angeles Dodgers personnel.
Voices
For Subscribers

Plaschke: The Dodgers had everything needed to three-peat. This is why they failed

The Dodgers were attempting to become the first team in NL history to win three straight championships. Bill Plaschke questions why they failed.

More to Read

Sports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement