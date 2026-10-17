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Letters to Sports: The good and the bad to Brewers’ sweep of the Dodgers

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman bows his head and grabs the bill of his batting helmet as walks to the dugout after striking out
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman walks to the dugout after striking out during the fifth inning of Game 4 against the Brewers on Thursday night.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

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1

In the NLCS, the Dodgers faced two HUGE opponents. The Milwaukee Brewers and “Father Time.” The Brewers are an exceptional young team and Father Time is undefeated.

Wayne Kamiya
El Segundo

Outpitched. Outhit. Outmanaged. Now OUT!

Richard Jewell
Los Feliz

It’s the fall of the Dodgers empire. It was great while it lasted. I suspect the lineup will change dramatically next year. With a pending lockout, expiring player contracts and possible retirements, who knows what the future will hold. Thank you everyone for some memorable baseball.

Cheryl Creek
Anaheim

There should be a master class for Dodgers left-handed hitters to learn how to hit opposing team’s left-handed pitchers when they throw sliders and sweepers!

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Larry L. Gurewitz
Los Angeles

﻿Due to their 2020 championship, 2024’s World Series title earned against their AL rival New York Yankees, and last year’s thrilling seven-game World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, irrespective of how this season ended — getting to the NLCS ain’t bad — the Dodgers should continue to be celebrated and the Boys in Blue appreciated.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

The Dodgers don’t suck. This season wasn’t a failure. They got beat by a better team. It’s a simple as that. The playoffs are about which team is playing its best this time of year, and right now it’s the Brewers. They are a complete team. They won 103 games in the regular season, which was more than every other team. They have good discipline at the plate, speed up and down the lineup and a bullpen that was near perfect in this series.

Dave Roberts didn’t get outmanaged. His team lost to a better one.

Ron Epstein
Woodland Hills

Good news and bad news. Bad news: The Dodgers were swept by the Brewers. Good news: At least they are no longer ruining baseball!

David Waldowski
Laguna Woods

The excuses for the Dodgers collapse flew off the page minutes after the last out of Game 4. Observations: 1) The Brewers were a better team, more prepared and clearly better managed. No excuses, please. 2). Anyone surprised has not been paying attention. During the regular season the Dodgers lost more games than they won against teams with better than a .500 record. 3). I never thought I could write this but has Shohei Ohtani become the LeBron James control freak of the Dodgers? 4) Will the next headline be “Mark Walter puts the Dodgers up for sale?”

David Bialis
San Diego

Starting with the Blue Jays last year, and continuing with the Brewers, Rays and Guardians this season, I truly hope MLB teams will return to “anti-analytics “ baseball. Watching games with base runners, tough at-bats and actual strategy by managers is much more enjoyable than strikeouts and home runs with no one on base.

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Thanks for bringing back baseball. Keep it going!

Tim Boyd
San Juan Capistrano

I’m sure there are Dodgers fans unhappy about losing to the Brewers. But nobody wins all the time and the Dodgers have won a lot.

Another great season. Three World Series titles in six years isn’t too bad. Lots of people would love to see their team win a championship just once. Ask a Padres fan.

Doug Dunlap
Valencia

2

Stumbling finish

“OK Rams fans, don’t change the channel, we promise we’ll do it right this time. Just keep watching as we hold the ball and our kicker will come running up and kick a field goal. OK, here we go. .. Whoops! Ha! Gotcha again, didn’t we?!”

I’m not sure who’s been duped more times; Charlie Brown as Lucy keeps yanking the ball away from him when he’s about to kick it, or Rams fans, when the special teams are sent out to attempt a field goal.

Jerry Leibowitz
Culver City

Hey, is George Blanda still alive? Maybe we can sign him to kick for us.

Eric Monson
Temecula

If there were a real time machine would Les Snead and Sean McVay go back to the end of the 2023 season and re-sign Matt Gay instead of letting him go in free agency so they could save a few dollars?

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Alan Lawler
La Verne

Les Snead has built a Rams roster capable of winning championships, but his persistent failure to address the kicking game might have cost the team at least one or two more trips to the Super Bowl. With the departure of Harrison Mevis, the Rams will have used six field goal kickers in five seasons. Until the Rams prioritize the position and stop relying on practice-squad castoffs, they will continue to undermine their own championship hopes.

George Pisano
Rancho Palos Verdes

3

Bumbling start

Thank goodness the Chargers again snapped defeat from the jaws of victory with that pathetic fourth-down try when they were leading 17-10. They increased their chances of the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Russell Hosaka
Torrance

To Jim Harbaugh, what are you waiting for?

Cut yourself loose of Mike McDaniel now. It’s past time. McDaniel sold us all on a bill of goods that is now very fraudulent. Be a CEO and cut the guy loose!

Felipe Varela
Whittier

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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