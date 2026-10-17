Letters to Sports: The good and the bad to Brewers’ sweep of the Dodgers

In the NLCS, the Dodgers faced two HUGE opponents. The Milwaukee Brewers and “Father Time.” The Brewers are an exceptional young team and Father Time is undefeated.

Wayne Kamiya

El Segundo

Outpitched. Outhit. Outmanaged. Now OUT!

Richard Jewell

Los Feliz

It’s the fall of the Dodgers empire. It was great while it lasted. I suspect the lineup will change dramatically next year. With a pending lockout, expiring player contracts and possible retirements, who knows what the future will hold. Thank you everyone for some memorable baseball.

Cheryl Creek

Anaheim

There should be a master class for Dodgers left-handed hitters to learn how to hit opposing team’s left-handed pitchers when they throw sliders and sweepers!

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Larry L. Gurewitz

Los Angeles

﻿Due to their 2020 championship, 2024’s World Series title earned against their AL rival New York Yankees, and last year’s thrilling seven-game World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, irrespective of how this season ended — getting to the NLCS ain’t bad — the Dodgers should continue to be celebrated and the Boys in Blue appreciated.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

The Dodgers don’t suck. This season wasn’t a failure. They got beat by a better team. It’s a simple as that. The playoffs are about which team is playing its best this time of year, and right now it’s the Brewers. They are a complete team. They won 103 games in the regular season, which was more than every other team. They have good discipline at the plate, speed up and down the lineup and a bullpen that was near perfect in this series.

Dave Roberts didn’t get outmanaged. His team lost to a better one.

Ron Epstein

Woodland Hills

Good news and bad news. Bad news: The Dodgers were swept by the Brewers. Good news: At least they are no longer ruining baseball!

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

The excuses for the Dodgers collapse flew off the page minutes after the last out of Game 4. Observations: 1) The Brewers were a better team, more prepared and clearly better managed. No excuses, please. 2). Anyone surprised has not been paying attention. During the regular season the Dodgers lost more games than they won against teams with better than a .500 record. 3). I never thought I could write this but has Shohei Ohtani become the LeBron James control freak of the Dodgers? 4) Will the next headline be “Mark Walter puts the Dodgers up for sale?”

David Bialis

San Diego

Starting with the Blue Jays last year, and continuing with the Brewers, Rays and Guardians this season, I truly hope MLB teams will return to “anti-analytics “ baseball. Watching games with base runners, tough at-bats and actual strategy by managers is much more enjoyable than strikeouts and home runs with no one on base.

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Thanks for bringing back baseball. Keep it going!

Tim Boyd

San Juan Capistrano

I’m sure there are Dodgers fans unhappy about losing to the Brewers. But nobody wins all the time and the Dodgers have won a lot.

Another great season. Three World Series titles in six years isn’t too bad. Lots of people would love to see their team win a championship just once. Ask a Padres fan.

Doug Dunlap

Valencia