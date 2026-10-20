U2 will headline halftime show for Packers-Rams Thanksgiving eve game on Netflix

Bono, left, and The Edge of U2 perform June 18 during the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

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U2 is coming to SoFi Stadium for the first time — and performing during a Rams game for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The legendary Irish rock band will headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first Thanksgiving eve game as the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25. The game will stream live on Netflix.

The only other time U2 has performed at halftime of an NFL game was at Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002, when the New England Patriots defeated the then-St. Louis Rams 20-17 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

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Music ‘We have all quiet quit U2 over the years’: A conversation with Bono and the Edge On the eve of ‘Songs of Surrender,’ featuring new takes on old classics, the singer and guitarist talk about reinventing their songbook and their future as a foursome.

“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

U2’s halftime show will feature special guests, the streaming service said.

Netflix has featured big-name halftime performers during some of the previous NFL games it has streamed, including Beyoncé on Christmas day in 2024 and Snoop Dogg on Christmas last year.

Rams What Super Bowl? Rams look lifeless during humbling loss to Cardinals The Rams’ offense sputtered and the team fell woefully short of its Super Bowl ambitions during an 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

U2 — which features singer Bono, lead guitarist the Edge, bass player Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. — celebrated their 50th anniversary last month with a concert. The group performed at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where the four members were students when they first got together as a band in 1976.

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The band has won 22 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. Its 16th studio album, Carnival de Luz, is set to drop on Nov. 13.