Roger Goodell says NFL would welcome investigation into Eagles’ handling of Jalen Hurts’ blood clots

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the field during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11 in London.

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A day after the NFL Players Assn. called for a “full investigation” into the Philadelphia Eagles’ handling of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ medical care after he developed a blood clot, commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would have no problem with the union initiating such a review.

“That’s part of our process. That’s fine,” Goodell said Wednesday at a news conference following the conclusion of the NFL’s annual fall meetings in New York. “We welcome that if that’s what they do; they have that right.”

The Eagles were in London when an ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot in Hurts’ calf on Oct. 10. After reviewing the results, the team’s medical staff and London doctors cleared Hurts to play in the next day’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars under the belief that it was important for him to remain active and mobile.

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Hurts played in that game without limitation, the team said, and threw for 220 yards and a touchdown. He also flew back to the U.S. with the team. A follow-up ultrasound later “revealed movement in the small blood clot,” the team said in a statement last Thursday, and Hurts was placed on injured reserve two days later.

On Monday, the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, announced that the Super Bowl LIX MVP has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot has traveled to his lungs. He will not be able to participate in football activities while he is being treated with blood thinners, the statement said, with multiple media outlets reporting that he is out for the season.

Although they have been criticized by some for allowing Hurts to play in London and fly home, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that the NFL will not discipline the Eagles for how they handled Hurts’ medical issue. The league also issued a statement saying that officials had been in contact with Eagles medical personnel and the Cleveland Clinic in London throughout Hurts’ treatment.

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Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the league meetings, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills defended the Eagles’ staff, saying it would be “nonsense” to suggest “that any of our physicians would put a player in harm’s way.”

That night, the NFLPA issued a statement saying it was unaware of any investigation by the league into Hurts’ medical care.

“Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred,” the NFLPA said. “Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

On Wednesday, it was Goodell’s turn to reassure the public that the proper steps were followed.

“Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” Goodell said. “The most important thing here is Jalen’s health, ultimately, in the future. He’s a wonderful young man, and not just a great player, but he’s someone we all care deeply about. I’m more worried about his health, ultimately, but the protocols were followed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.