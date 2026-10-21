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NFL looks into reports that ex-Titan Jordan Elliott brought gun to team facility

Titans' Jordan Elliott walks off the field at halftime.
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott walks to the locker room at halftime during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Nashville.
(Stew Milne / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • The NFL is reviewing an incident at the Titans’ facility that led Tennessee to release defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, after reports of an altercation and a firearm.
  • The situation was reportedly de-escalated before anything happened involving the gun.

The NFL is looking into reports that defensive tackle Jordan Elliott allegedly brought a firearm to the Tennessee Titans’ practice facility last week before being released by the team.

After an altercation with a teammate at practice, Elliott went out to his car in the players’ parking structure with the intention of retrieving a gun, according to reports by multiple media outlets. The situation was reportedly de-escalated before anything happened involving the gun.

“The league’s firearm policy prohibits any personnel from bringing a firearm to club facilities, stadiums, and team hotels and on team planes or buses,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in an email Wednesday. “The club promptly notified the league of the matter which is under review.”

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The Times reached out to the Titans and a representative for Elliott but did not immediately receive responses.

The Titans announced the move on Tuesday but provided no details on the incident that prompted it.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott,” the statement read. “Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

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Elliott played five seasons with the Cleveland Browns and two with the San Francisco 49ers before signing a two-year, $8-million deal with the Titans this past offseason. He played in the first five games this season, including one start, and registered 11 tackles. Overall, Elliott has made 152 tackles in 102 games, which include 65 starts.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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