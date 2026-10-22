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NFL Week 7 picks: Seahawks defeat Chiefs; Rams prevail over Raiders

An llustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"
(Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 7 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 8-6 (.571) record. Through the first six weeks of the season, he is 54-39 (.581).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 6 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 38-55 (.409).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars do not play this week.

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Patriots (4-2) at Bears (4-2)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Prime Video.

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 50½.

The Bears collected five sacks against the Falcons last week, and the Patriots likely will be missing their two starting guards. That’s going to ramp up the pressure on an improving Drake Maye in a place that’s rocking.

Pick: Bears 27, Patriots 23

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Steelers (4-2) at Saints (2-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, hands off the ball to running back Jaylen Warren.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, hands off the ball to running back Jaylen Warren against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network.

Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 44½.

The Steelers are thin at receiver, and that could hurt. But Jaylen Warren should be able to get traction against a New Orleans run defense that’s giving up nearly 150 yards per game.

Pick: Steelers 28, Saints 24

4

49ers (6-0) at Falcons (2-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: 49ers by 3. O/U: 49½.

The 49ers have a rock-solid run defense, and that’s bad news for a Falcons team that wants to control the game on the ground. If San Francisco gets up early, the Falcons are going to have to take to the air.

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Pick: 49ers 30, Falcons 21

5

Browns (4-2) at Titans (1-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Browns by 1½. O/U: 37½.

The Titans are coming off their first win, although it’s not as if their offense has been unlocked — they’re 31st in scoring. They will get after Deshaun Watson, but it probably won’t be enough to shift the balance.

Pick: Browns 23, Titans 13

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Colts (2-4) at Vikings (5-0)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball during a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Vikings by 6½. O/U: 41½.

Firing a coach sometimes gives a team a spark. But firing a GM? Meh. These Colts aren’t as physical as they once were, and Brian Flores’ defense will give them problems. Kyler Murray is doing enough.

Pick: Vikings 27, Colts 17

7

Dolphins (0-5) at Jets (2-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jets by 4½. O/U: 39½.

The Dolphins are rested after their bye, but they still don’t have a win and have scored just seven touchdowns all season. As for the Jets, they can’t finish drives but their pass defense is tough.

Pick: Jets 21, Dolphins 12

8

Buccaneers (1-5) at Panthers (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Panthers by 3½. O/U: 44½.

The Panthers have won two in a row, and Bryce Young seems to be hitting his stride. Baker Mayfield might be able to return this week, but how much of a difference will that make for one-win Tampa Bay?

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Pick: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 16

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Bengals (3-2) at Ravens (4-2)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes in front of Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes in front of Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez during the Bengals’ win on Oct. 11.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Ravens by 2½. O/U: 50½.

If Lamar Jackson plays, he could be rusty. The Bengals are coming off their bye so they’re rested and ready. Joe Burrow is putting up good numbers for Cincinnati, and Chase Brown ran well against Baltimore last season.

Pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 20

10

Giants (3-2-1) at Texans (2-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Texans by 9½. O/U: 43½.

The Texans have snapped to attention after an 0-4 start but have yet to win a home game. J.J. McCarthy shows flashes at times, but he’s going to struggle against this Houston defense, especially with banged-up tackles.

Pick: Texans 28, Giants 17

11

Broncos (4-2) at Cardinals (2-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Broncos by 4½. O/U: 43½.

Cardinals can surprise you — just ask the Rams — but Denver does a good job of tamping down opposing quarterbacks. The Broncos are having a tough time scoring, but maybe the long rest after beating Seattle makes a difference.

Pick: Broncos 23, Cardinals 17

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Rams (2-4) at Raiders (3-3)

Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball in front of Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball in front of Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 18.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 4½. O/U: 48½.

Rams are in a desperate spot and have lost a lot of key pieces. Good thing their defensive line is probably deep enough. If they get the kicking game resolved, it’s hard to see them losing three in a row.

Pick: Rams 24, Raiders 20

13

Packers (4-2) at Lions (3-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 52½.

Teams have a hard time stopping the Lions, and the Lions can’t stop anybody. The Packers have won three in a row, and their defense has a league-leading nine interceptions, but can their offense move it on the ground?

Pick: Packers 31, Lions 28

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Chiefs (5-0) at Seahawks (3-3)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Chargers on Oct. 18.
(Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Seahawks by 2½. O/U: 42½.

Kenneth Walker III returns to face his old team. The Seahawks can slow the run and pressure Patrick Mahomes into making a mistake. The Chiefs are low on receivers and dicey at left tackle.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Chiefs 23

15

Cowboys (2-4) at Eagles (2-4)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC/ESPN.

Line: Cowboys by 4½. O/U: 44½.

The Cowboys have lost two in a row and are 30th in yards allowed, yet Philadelphia is in an even more dire situation with Jalen Hurts done for the season. Have to go with Dak Prescott over Tanner McKee.

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Pick: Cowboys 26, Eagles 18
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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