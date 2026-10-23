Falcons posted a profile pic featuring their throwback logo. The reaction probably wasn’t what they expected
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
- The Atlanta Falcons briefly used a profile image inspired by their throwback helmet ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but many users saw a resemblance to Nazi-era imagery.
- The team replaced the image with a helmet view, while jokes and memes spread online.
- An X post featuring the original image post had drawn 43 million views by Friday morning.
The Atlanta Falcons will wear throwback uniforms this weekend for the first time this season.
In an apparent attempt to drum up excitement ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons’ social media platforms unveiled a new profile pic that featured elements from the team’s throwback helmet.
The reaction probably was not what they expected.
Ballot measures regarding billboards and ticket sales highlight a protracted dispute between Inglewood and its NFL team the Rams.
The image features a black falcon with rigid angles against a red background with black, white and gold stripes down the middle. It surely was meant to evoke Atlanta’s throwback helmet, which is an homage to the team’s original red helmet used from 1966 to 1969 that featured the falcon logo on the sides and the stripes running over the top and down the center.
For many people, however, the presentation instead bears an uncanny and unfortunate resemblance to imagery used in Nazi-era Germany.
Commenters seem amused by the apparent gaffe and have chosen to convey their feelings through a plethora of puns, jokes and memes.
“This one is a little out of mein kampfort zone,” one Instagram user wrote.
Marshall Faulk, the Hall of Fame running back and former Rams star, says he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 18 months ago after noticing hand rigidity while golfing.
“NFL: Stop hate. End racism. Increase our presence in Europe,” another wrote. “Atlanta Falcons: Invade Poland.”
It appears that the image was only used as the team’s profile pic briefly before being replaced by one featuring a side view of the throwback helmet. But the posts that announced the ill-fated PFP still remain online, with the X post alone garnering 43 million views as of Friday morning.
The Falcons and the NFL did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.