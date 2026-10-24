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Letters to Sports: Debating Shohei Ohtani’s two-way workload

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani tips his cap as he arrives for his at-bat during a playoff game against the Brewers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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1

Given the problem the Dodgers have with their pitchers staying in the rotation for the whole season, and the way Shohei Ohtani was lunging for sweepers, I would say, “Don’t allow him to hit anymore.” Bill Plaschke says Ohtani led them to two championships. In 2024, the 55/55 year, he indeed did, although I would argue that Freddie Freeman did even more. But last year, many others were responsible for their ultimate victory, not Ohtani. Use him as a pitcher and a part-time hitter.

Mike Schaller
Temple City

So Bill Plaschke has momentarily stopped playing psychic and has morphed into general manager, saying the Dodgers should either force Shohei Ohtani to stop pitching or trade him. Is Plaschke part of the medical staff of the Dodgers so he knows the root causes of Ohtani’s injuries this year, or what it might take this offseason to fix them?

He has written a lot of inane columns making bold statements that he usually has to eat crow on, and trading Ohtani while he is still one of the best players on the planet would fall into that category. Ohtani will eventually get to the point where his body can’t do both, but I’m sure no one is using Bill Plaschke’s medical expertise to determine when that might be.

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Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena

OK, so now Plaschke is ready to give the boot to Shohei Ohtani, the baseball GOAT, as he much as he was gleefully behind basketball GOAT LeBron James’ departure based upon his controlling of the team’s condition, from trades to draft picks. This takes more chutzpah than Ohtani’s insistence to continue as a two-way player.

When will the L.A. Times decide they’ve had enough of him?

Ron Brumel
West Los Angeles

2

Think again

Why do people still call Sean McVay one of the best head coaches in the league!? He has lost his team, starting with his ridiculous Australian experiment.

He looks terrified on the sideline of every game, calling atrocious plays, and thinking the only way to win is for Matt Stafford to pass for 700-plus yards. McVay refuses to run the ball when he has two formidable backs at his disposal. Now with a handful of key injuries, even great play-calling and a balanced run/pass attack won’t win games.

He stands firmly behind his special teams coordinator, who is at least as bad if not worse than the previous one.

General manager Les Snead is also culpable for this mess of a season, trading for Myles Garrett, who has done absolutely zero for this team.

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McVay and Snead have effectively built a culture of arrogance. They both need to go.

Axel Hubert
Santa Monica

3

Getting defensive, or not

Yet again another wasted defensive effort by the Chargers because they can’t score any points on offense.

To Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: For the love of God please fire Mike McDaniel. His offense is not working! Cut your losses on this guy now because at some point it’s completely on you.

The fans love you not the guy you brought in to stink up the joint.

Felipe Varela
Whittier

How can we petition the NFL to bring back those old television blackout rules for Chargers home games?

Greg Nersesyan
North Hollywood

4

Falling apart

With a combined record of 2-10, the highly anticipated Rams-Chargers Freeway Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium looks like a pipe dream. MVP Matt Stafford looks washed up; generational quarterback Herbert looks lost; and coaching geniuses Sean McVay and Jim Harbaugh look bewildered. Thank God for our college football teams, the Bruins and Trojans!

Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista

It’s been a rough fall for sports fans. The Dodgers are out; the Rams are underwater; the Trojans have a potent offense but so-so defense; and, the Chargers are in the toilet. But the Bruins? They’re undefeated and playing lights out. Who woulda thunk it? Maybe UCLA will save the fall for the rest of us.

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Denny Freidenrich
Laguna Beach

5

Family feud

As is often the case, when handed the keys to a successful business, the next generation simply is incapable of continuing its success. Sadly, this seems to be the fate of the Buss children, who aside from Jeanie, seem intent on acting like entitled rich kids more interested in dividing up their share of $2.2 billion. Jerry Buss was at all times a class act. It’s sad his children didn’t learn that lesson and instead are trampling the legacy he hoped to leave behind.

Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo

6

Purple and bold

Luka Doncic wrote a public letter to Lakers fans saying the team would give everything it has, every night. No nights off. Does that mean fans can look forward to no load management throughout the 2026-27 season?

Gerry Swider
Sherman Oaks

It looks like the Lakers are already in midseason form, with Doncic, Kessler, and Reaves each scoring more than 20 points. The Lakers are going to have to reduce their turnovers, if they want to have a shot at the title.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

7

Blame game

The Angels fire manager Kurt Suzuki after another dismal, hopeless season. The Angels have now fired five managers in seven years. Is it just me, or is the manager not the problem for this woeful, dismally run franchise?

Jack Wolf
Westwood

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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