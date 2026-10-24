Valkyries win Game 4 in Atlanta to even WNBA Finals

Dream forward Angel Reese tries to grab a rebound while blocking out Valkyries center Kiah Stokes during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday in Atlanta.

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Gabby Williams scored 17 points and Golden State played stellar defense to beat the Atlanta Dream 67-62 on Saturday and even the WNBA Finals at 2-2.

The best-of-seven series moves back to California on Monday for Game 5.

The Valkyries stymied Atlanta star Angel Reese, holding her to only eight points. She had dominated the previous two games, averaging 25.5 points and 14 rebounds in the Dream victories.

Reese struggled in Game 4, missing 10 of her 12 shots, including a few layups in the fourth quarter, after having double-doubles in each of the first three games.

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Atlanta trimmed a 16-point halftime deficit to 61-55 midway through the fourth quarter, bringing fans in the sellout crowd of more than 17,000 to their feet. Golden State answered with a three-pointer by Veronica Burton to briefly silence them.

The Dream then scored seven of the next nine points, including a three-point play by Rhyne Howard with 28 seconds left to get within 66-62.

Burton then made the first of two free throws a second later and Atlanta couldn’t convert on the other end.

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Howard finished with 19 points to lead Atlanta.