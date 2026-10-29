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NFL Week 8 picks: Lions beat 6-0 Vikings; Steelers prevail over Browns

An illustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"
(Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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  • Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season, with the Detroit Lions defeating the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns.
1

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 9-5 (.643) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 63-44. (.589).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 7 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 45-62 (.421).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans do not play this week.

2

Panthers (3-3) at Packers (4-3)

Tonight, 5:15 p.m. TV: Prime Video.

Line: Packers by 3½. O/U: 47½.

The Panthers were trampled by Tampa Bay, giving up 258 yards on the ground. The Packers haven’t shown an ability to run like that but they’re desperate for a win and the home team gets the edge on a super-short week.

Pick: Packers 24, Panthers 20

3

Ravens (4-3) at Bills (5-1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 18.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Bills by 3½. O/U: 54½.

The Ravens collapsed in the second half against Cincinnati. The Bills are rested, coming off their bye after road wins over the Rams and Raiders. Buffalo has gathered momentum and keeps it going at home.

Pick: Bills 28, Ravens 20

4

Titans (1-6) at Bengals (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bengals by 10½. O/U: 46½.

The Titans seem to be getting a little better and kept it close against Cleveland last week. Joe Burrow added to his already-gaudy stats with four touchdown passes against Baltimore. Bengals should soar.

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Pick: Bengals 31, Titans 17

5

Cardinals (2-5) at Cowboys (3-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cowboys by 6½. O/U: 54½.

Arizona fights to the finish, so the Cowboys can’t exhale here. Dallas just ran for 204 yards against Philadelphia, and the Cardinals do give up chunk plays. Cardinals are better on the road, winless at home.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 20

6

Vikings (6-0) at Lions (4-2)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 4.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 46½.

Although they’re the last undefeated team, the Vikings aren’t putting up big offensive numbers. They’re kicking a lot of field goals. Detroit will get its yards and points — even against Brian Flores’ stifling defense.

Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20

7

Raiders (3-4) at Jets (2-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jets by 1½. O/U: 45½.

The Raiders have lost four in a row after starting 3-0. Here, they’ll be facing their former quarterback in Geno Smith. The Jets are coming off a shameful loss to Miami.

Pick: Raiders 24, Jets 21

8

Browns (5-2) at Steelers (5-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 39½.

This is the battle for first place in the AFC North. The Browns won the first one, and it’s really hard to sweep a good team. Every Cleveland win has come by four points or fewer, but give Pittsburgh the edge at home.

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Pick: Steelers 21, Browns 17

9

Falcons (3-4) at Buccaneers (2-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Buccaneers by 2½. O/U: 45½.

The Buccaneers are still looking for their first home win. This pits their solid running game against an Atlanta defense that just shut down previously undefeated San Francisco. Tampa Bay finally finds a way at home.

Pick: Buccaneers 20, Falcons 17

10

Colts (2-5) at Jaguars (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 8½. O/U: 46½.

The fire sale has already started in Indianapolis, where the Colts have traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. The Jaguars are coming off a bye and are ready to get back on the winning track.

Pick: Jaguars 30, Colts 20

11

Chargers (0-6) at Rams (3-4)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 18.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 6½. O/U: 44½.

Even with all those injuries, the Rams looked great against the Raiders. The Chargers look lost. They’ll get some players back after resting last week, but have they made enough changes to be relevant?

Pick: Rams 27, Chargers 18

12

Chiefs (5-1) at Broncos (5-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Chiefs by 1½. O/U: 40½.

The Chiefs laid an egg in Seattle, scoring just three points, an all-time low for the Patrick Mahomes era. That felt like an anomaly. The Broncos are missing Jaylen Waddle and that could haunt them here.

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Pick: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17

13

Patriots (4-3) at Dolphins (1-5)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 7. O/U: 44½.

The Dolphins are coming off their first win, but keeping that rolling will be difficult against a Patriots team that had won three in a row before losing to Chicago. If Drake Maye can avoid picks, New England wins.

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 20

14

Eagles (2-5) at Commanders (1-4-1)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 19.
(Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Commanders by 5½. O/U: 40½.

The Eagles have lost five in a row, have Tanner McKee at quarterback, and their defense just gave up 38 points and 204 yards rushing to Dallas. Good time for one-win Washington to catch them.

Pick: Commanders 23, Eagles 18

15

Bears (5-2) at Seahawks (4-3)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ESPN.

Line: Seahawks by 3. O/U: 46½.

Seattle’s defense is putting up historic numbers and hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games. Protecting the football is a problem for Sam Darnold, though, and Chicago knows how to pressure the QB.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Bears 23
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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