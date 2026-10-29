NFL Week 8 picks: Lions beat 6-0 Vikings; Steelers prevail over Browns

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 9-5 (.643) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 63-44. (.589).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 7 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 45-62 (.421).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans do not play this week.