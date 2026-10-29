Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Sports

Sophie Cunningham says she has about 20 stalkers the FBI is keeping tabs on

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham holds the basketball during a game
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham plays against the Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 22.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says she believes the FBI is watching about 20 people who may be stalking her.
  • One Indiana man faces felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly sending threats and delivering a package to the Fever arena; Cunningham told investigators his behavior left her having nightmares and staying home more.

An Indiana man was arrested this summer for allegedly stalking Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and sending her threatening and explicit messages on social media.

That’s some pretty dark stuff, but it’s the kind of thing Cunningham says she has had to deal with quite often over the last few years.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” the soon-to-be WNBA free agent made the startling revelation that she thinks that there are “20, I think, people kind of that the FBI are watching for me.”

Advertisement

“Me alone,” she said.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham runs backward on the court

Sports

Sophie Cunningham appears to troll transgender community with hat at Missouri football game

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham appeared at Missouri’s homecoming game with a hat bearing a slogan that seemed to imply that transgender women are not actually women.

The FBI declined to comment for this article.

The topic came up as Cunningham, who just finished her sixth WNBA season, was discussing the league’s massive increase in popularity in recent years with the influx of such young stars as Fever teammate Caitlin Clark, Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese and Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers.

Cunningham has seen her own popularity soar over the last two years as Clark’s on-court protector. She also has become a central figure in a national debate over trans athletes in women’s sports, after telling ESPN she wanted to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

“The more you’re visible on TV, you’re going to get more fans,” Cunningham told Von. “People are going to know who you are, and that’s a really great thing. But there’s also a lot of like kind of crazy people, too. Like, we do have a lot of stalkers. I know I do. And that’s a negative side of things that people don’t think about. And so you do want to feel secure.”

Advertisement
Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray celebrates after shooting a three-pointer during the first half of Game 6 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Sports

Dream beat the Valkyries to force Game 7 in the WNBA Finals

Allisha Gray has 23 points, Rhynne Howard adds 21 and Angel Reese has a double-double to send the championship series back to San Francisco.

One of Cunningham’s alleged stalkers is Kevin Singh, 49, who is facing felony charges for stalking and intimidation, as well as a misdemeanor harassment charge. He was arrested June 24 and held in Marion County Jail in Indiana with bail set at $40,000. Last week, a judge denied Singh’s request for alteration or revocation of bail. A jury trial is scheduled for January.

According to the arrest affidavit, Singh sent Cunningham numerous messages on X and in September 2025 personally delivered a package marked with her name to the Fever’s arena (it contained a letter and a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt sprayed with men’s cologne).

Cunningham told investigators she had been having nightmares and was staying at home more because of Singh’s behavior, the affidavit said.

Mark Walter, chairman and controlling owner of the Dodgers, acknowledges a fan before a game in Chicago on Aug. 4.

Sparks

Dodgers owner Mark Walter is seeking to sell the WNBA’s Sparks for record valuation

Dodgers owner Mark Walter is seeking to sell the WNBA’s Sparks for a record valuation amid ongoing investigations into his companies.

At least now, she is able to joke (kind of) about it.

“His name’s Kevin. And the worst part about that is I have a miniature donkey named Kevin,” she told Von. “And now I’m like, well, s—, do I need to rename Kevin?”

Last year, a 55-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 2½ years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing Clark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More to Read

SportsSparksBreaking News

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement