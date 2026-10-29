Dream beat the Valkyries to force Game 7 in the WNBA Finals

Dream guard Allisha Gray raises her left arm to signal making a three-pointer against the Valkyries during the first half of Game 6 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday in Atlanta.

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Allisha Gray scored 23 points and Rhyne Howard had 21 as the hot-shooting Atlanta Dream held off Golden State’s late rally to take an 80-69 victory over the Valkyries in Game 6 on Thursday to pull even in the WNBA Finals.

The decisive Game 7 will be played at Golden State on Saturday night as each team seeks its first WNBA championship.

On Wednesday, the Dream announced a sellout for Game 6 despite the much-criticized 12:30 p.m. EDT tipoff. There were only scattered empty seats in the upper level despite concerns about work and school obligations hurting the turnout.

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Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta, which shot 44% from the field at 43% from three-point range. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 26 points. Tiffany Hayes added 15.

Atlanta’s biggest lead was 25 points. The Valkyries stormed back in the final minutes, pulling to 77-66 on Laeticia Amihere’s two free throws with 1:57 remaining.

After being held to 22 points in the first half of their 65-55 loss in Game 5, the Dream matched that total in the first 6:30 of the opening quarter.

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Much of the production came on three-pointers. Atlanta made six of eight threes and 11 of 15 shots overall while racing to a 32-15 lead in the first quarter.

After leading 6-5, the Dream pulled away with 13 unanswered points in a run that included two threes from Jordin Canada.

Reese joined the three-point party with a shot from the corner in the second period. Entering the game, the Dream were 15-0 when Reese had at least one three-pointer.

While Atlanta’s sharp shooting continued for a 46-26 halftime lead, the Valkyries struggled. Golden State made only nine of 34 shots in the half, often struggling to create open opportunities because of the Dream’s smothering defense.

Howard opened the second half with another three-pointer. Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was called for a flagrant foul later midway through the third period when an officials’ review determined she made an unnecessary windup and contact on Howard’s face as Howard was driving for a basket.

Kaila Charles closed the third quarter with a three-pointer for Golden State that trimmed Atlanta’s lead to 16 points at 63-47. It was the smallest lead for the Dream since the 13-0 run in the opening quarter.

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Golden State pulled to within 13 points at 68-55 before Gray and Reese sank threes to push the lead to 74-55. Williams’ three-point play cut the led to 77-69 before Gray sank a crucial three-pointer for Atlanta.

Hayes was called for her fifth foul in a collision for a loose ball with 5:01 remaining. Hayes left the court slowly after receiving attention from a trainer.