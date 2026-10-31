Chargers vs. Rams: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

Sean McVay said it at least twice.

Once last Monday and again on Wednesday to reporters, and who knows how many times he’s repeated it to convince himself and his players since.

“I couldn’t care less about what their record is,” McVay said.

He was talking, of course, about the winless Chargers, the Rams’ opponent on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are 3-4, the Chargers 0-6.

With games against the Chargers, at Washington and at Arizona before their bye, the Rams could be primed to pull off another turnaround and playoff drive.

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But first they must avoid losing to a Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers team that features quarterback Justin Herbert and is coming off a bye week.

McVay and the Rams have experience losing to winless teams.

In 2020, Sam Darnold led the 0-13 New York Jets to a victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

“I would hope that we’re mature and professional enough to know that we have to be able to have the right focus, concentration, level of urgency,” McVay said. “We’ll get humbled if we’re not ready to go.”

Asked if the Rams considered the game against the Chargers — who have headquarters in El Segundo — a battle of Los Angeles, quarterback Matthew Stafford said no.

“It’s a big town to cross,” he joked. “I don’t run into those guys too often, to be honest with you. I don’t really want to make that drive, nobody does.”

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The approach will be like any other week, Stafford said.

“We don’t really look at the other team’s record and go, ‘They’re good or they’re bad,’” he said. “It’s, ‘Hey, this is NFL football.’ They have Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the sideline and [they’re] a team capable of doing anything just like we’re capable of going out there and playing at a high level or not playing at a high level.

“You have to go out there and earn it and do it. That’s our mindset this week and will be for the rest of the year.”