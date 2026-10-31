Advertisement
Sports

Chargers vs. Rams: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford side by side.
(Photo illustration by Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

1

Sean McVay said it at least twice.

Once last Monday and again on Wednesday to reporters, and who knows how many times he’s repeated it to convince himself and his players since.

“I couldn’t care less about what their record is,” McVay said.

He was talking, of course, about the winless Chargers, the Rams’ opponent on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are 3-4, the Chargers 0-6.

With games against the Chargers, at Washington and at Arizona before their bye, the Rams could be primed to pull off another turnaround and playoff drive.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rams

Rams players open up about the ‘double-edged sword’ of CTE and football

Rams players share their thoughts on playing football and the potential for developing CTE as a result of taking too many hits to the head.

But first they must avoid losing to a Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers team that features quarterback Justin Herbert and is coming off a bye week.

McVay and the Rams have experience losing to winless teams.

In 2020, Sam Darnold led the 0-13 New York Jets to a victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

“I would hope that we’re mature and professional enough to know that we have to be able to have the right focus, concentration, level of urgency,” McVay said. “We’ll get humbled if we’re not ready to go.”

Asked if the Rams considered the game against the Chargers — who have headquarters in El Segundo — a battle of Los Angeles, quarterback Matthew Stafford said no.

“It’s a big town to cross,” he joked. “I don’t run into those guys too often, to be honest with you. I don’t really want to make that drive, nobody does.”

Advertisement

An illustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"

Sports

NFL Week 8 picks: Lions beat 6-0 Vikings; Steelers prevail over Browns

Sam Farmer makes his predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season, with the Lions defeating the unbeaten Vikings and the Steelers beating the Browns.

The approach will be like any other week, Stafford said.

“We don’t really look at the other team’s record and go, ‘They’re good or they’re bad,’” he said. “It’s, ‘Hey, this is NFL football.’ They have Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the sideline and [they’re] a team capable of doing anything just like we’re capable of going out there and playing at a high level or not playing at a high level.

“You have to go out there and earn it and do it. That’s our mindset this week and will be for the rest of the year.”

2

Key injuries

Chargers: S Derwin James (hamstring, out); G Kayode Awosika (fibula, out); DB Deane Leonard (concussion, out); CB Donte Jackson (hamstring, questionable); Rodney Shelley (hamstring, questionable).

Rams: LS Joe Cardona (ankle, doubtful); C Coleman Shelton (hip, questionable); CB Trent McDuffie (groin, questionable); TE Colby Parkinson (rib, questionable); WR Jordan Whittington (back)

3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Rams

The Rams and the Chargers will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on Fox. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Chargers broadcasts) and 710 AM and 1330 AM (Rams broadcasts).

Advertisement
4

Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Rams
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Rams?

If the Rams had played with any consistency to this point, they might look past a winless opponent. But not this week. Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 27, Chargers 20

The Chargers are rested and healthier than they were before the bye, but they will have a hard time keeping pace on the scoreboard if the Rams start clicking early. Rams are banged up yet still have weapons. Sam Farmer’s pick: Rams 27, Chargers 18
SportsRamsChargers

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement