College football: Texas Tech tops Arizona; Iowa routs Wisconsin

Texas Tech quarterback Tommy Castellanos tries to evade Arizona defensive lineman Tre Smith during the first half Saturday.

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Tommy Castellanos threw two touchdown passes and ran for 117 yards and a score as the starter over Will Hammond, and No. 13 Texas Tech beat No. 22 Arizona 34-26 on Saturday in Lubbox, Texas, during a matchup that was pivotal to the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes of both teams.

J’Koby Williams ran 64 yards for a decisive touchdown and finished with 175 yards as the Red Raiders (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tied a school record with their 13th consecutive home victory a week after a loss to Cincinnati that led to the benching of Hammond.

Noah Fifita finished with 417 yards passing and a 94-yard touchdown to Isaiah Mizell, who 182 yards receiving in his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards — the first three of the sophomore’s career for the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2), who had a five-game winning streak stopped while losing freshman receiver R.J. Mosley to an apparently serious left leg injury.

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at Iowa 30, No. 25 Wisconsin 0: Hank Brown threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hawkeyes’ defense shut out the Badgers for the second consecutive year in the 100th meeting between the two rival, who compete for the Heartland Trophy in the series. Iowa has won five consecutive games in the series, with the Hawkeyes outscoring the Badgers 148-26 in that stretch.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten), which is eighth in the nation in scoring defense, posted their third shutout of the season. They held the Badgers (5-3, 3-2) to 235 yards, including 52 rushing yards, in a game reminiscent of last season’s 37-0 victory.

at Syracuse 30, No. 19 Southern Methodist 27: Steve Angeli hit tight end Noah Meyers on a two-yard scoring strike with 17 seconds to go, lifting the Orange (4-4, 2-4 ACC) to the upse of the Mustaings (6-2, 4-2).

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The Orange got the ball on their own 32-yard line with 3:36 remaining while trailing 27-23. Angeli led Syracuse on an 11-play drive capped by Meyers’ first touchdown for Syracuse. Kevin Jennings threw for two scores and Kendrick Raphael ran 14 yards for what appeared to be a game-winner for SMU.

No. 5 Notre Dame 35, Navy 13: CJ Carr passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Nolan James Jr. added scoring runs of 52 and 23 yards to help the Fighting Irish pull away for their ninth straight victory in a game at Foxborough, Mass.

Notre Dame (7-1) finished with 426 yards, its fifth time amassing 400-plus yards this season. Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez rushed 28 times for 110 yards for the Midshipmen (2-6), who haven’t won a game in the long-running series since 2016.

at No. 12 Mississippi 45, Auburn 15: Trinidad Chambliss threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as the Revels (6-2, 4-2 SEC) routed the Tigers.

Leading 17-15, Chambliss had a 26-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give the Revels a nine-point lead. He added a six-yard scoring pass to Caleb Cunningham and a 28-yarder to Horatio Fields in the fourth quarter.

Etc.

Nate Sheppard ran for three of his school-record five touchdowns in the first half as Duke rolled past Boston College 47-2 on Saturday. ... Luke Yoder ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns, becoming Lehigh’s all-time leading rusher (4,338) as the Mountain Hawks beat Bucknell 31-30 when Luke Denny batted down a two-point conversion pass with two seconds left. ...

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DJ Lagway threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 41-9 rout of UCF on Friday night in Joe Klanderman’s first game as interim coach.