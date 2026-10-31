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Letters to Sports: The Lincoln Riley debate and hate continues

USC coach Lincoln Riley, center, watches his team warm up before a game earlier this season.
USC coach Lincoln Riley, watching his team warm up before a game Oct. 3 against Washington, continues to take heat for what many fans say is another underwhelming season.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

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USC’s current head coach Lincoln Riley has transformed an 11 national championships pedigree formerly of the Pac-12 into a mediocre Big Ten reality. Coach Clay Helton did a little more with much less. And to think Pete Carroll was on campus last spring, and available for leadership mentoring.

Jack Von Bulow
Pasadena

To all USC administrators, donors and Trojans family: If your head coach finishes a football game at the collegiate level with negative rushing yards, he should be fired before the plane boards! Forget the tarmac!

Dominic Dessert
Marina Del Rey

Lincoln Riley says “there’s not a lot of people in college football history that gave up what I gave up to come here.” According to the Google machine, Riley made $19.7 million in his first year at USC, after making $7.8 million at Oklahoma. I’m sure Trojans fans are constantly telling him “thank you for your sacrifice.” I know Bruins fans are.

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Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista

Just received an e-mail from USC for 2027 season ticket deposits at $103 per seat. The timing might suggest trick or treat. Not sure I want to endure another 7-5, no CFP season.

David Marshall
Santa Monica

It’s time to derail the “fire Lincoln Riley” train. Take a deep breath, USC fans. He is a great quarterback whisperer and with the NIL money changing the college football landscape every few minutes, it’s only fair to let Riley navigate this changing environment until his contract expires.

Ken Blake
Brea

Trent Mosley, who is playing his first year of college football, says Lincoln Riley is the greatest coach he has ever been around. Should Mosley’s high school coaches at state-champion Santa Margarita feel slighted?

Gerry Swider
Sherman Oaks

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Enjoy the ride

﻿As UCLA keeps rolling along to a so far undefeated season, some analysts just can’t resist the urge to criticize coach Bob Chesney and his team. Too conservative. They often come from behind. They didn’t trounce Michigan State when they could have. Jeesh! They’re 7-0! Can’t we just enjoy the fact they’re the first Bruins team to accomplish this in more than 20 years?

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

Lost in UCLA’s football attendance debate is a basic rule of L.A.: Stars sell tickets. Hollywood, the Lakers and the Dodgers know it. Chip Kelly and DeShaun Foster fielded B-list casts. Give Bob Chesney a couple more recruiting classes. He’s already getting rave reviews; now he needs names above the title.

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Wes Wellman
Santa Monica

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Lake debate

Let’s stop the nonsense before it gets out of hand. The Lakers losing to Portland indicated to me that we have a young Lakers team willing to play hard every night. They are fun to watch. Its important that we fans recognize and appreciate that.

Furthermore, Los Angeles has a multicultural Laker fan base, and I disagree with Shaquille O’Neal on his divisive choice of words for “Snowtime Lakers” — not funny. I love Shaq, but he’s wrong on this one. The only name for any Lakers team when they put on that purple and gold uniform, plays hard every night, carries on the iconic franchise brand and entertains Laker fans is “ Showtime Lakers.” Nothing more, nothing less than that.

Donald Peppars
Pomona

Bill Plaschke is right. The Lakers are better off without LeBron, so that they are able to begin their rebuild with athletic players and a deeper rotation. What Bill got wrong, though, is his failure to criticize Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, who both catered to LeBron and bowed to his wishes that delayed the rebuild. This year’s team might not win a championship but is young, athletic, enthusiastic and much more exciting than teams of the past few seasons.

Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen

Enough already, Bill Plaschke! We know you hated LeBron James as a Laker; he’s gone now, so move on. And maybe don’t state after just five games that the Lakers are better off without him and the 4-1 76ers are a mess. You know how your predictions turn out!

Danny Balber Jr.
Paramount

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Brewing up new salary-cap idea

How about establishing the following year’s MLB salary cap based on the current World Series champions? Milwaukee Brewers at less than $150 million would then be the cap for 2027. Then sit back and watch the general managers, player agents, TV broadcasters, advertisers and product endorsers scramble. Fun to watch the ensuing chess match, but it wouldn’t happen. Too much money involved.

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Mike Bennett
Rowland Heights

The small-market Milwaukee Brewers overcome the financial Goliaths to win the World Series. There’s hope for this world yet!

Jack Wolf
Westwood

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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