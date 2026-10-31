Letters to Sports: The Lincoln Riley debate and hate continues

Let’s stop the nonsense before it gets out of hand. The Lakers losing to Portland indicated to me that we have a young Lakers team willing to play hard every night. They are fun to watch. Its important that we fans recognize and appreciate that.

Furthermore, Los Angeles has a multicultural Laker fan base, and I disagree with Shaquille O’Neal on his divisive choice of words for “Snowtime Lakers” — not funny. I love Shaq, but he’s wrong on this one. The only name for any Lakers team when they put on that purple and gold uniform, plays hard every night, carries on the iconic franchise brand and entertains Laker fans is “ Showtime Lakers.” Nothing more, nothing less than that.

Donald Peppars

Pomona

Bill Plaschke is right. The Lakers are better off without LeBron, so that they are able to begin their rebuild with athletic players and a deeper rotation. What Bill got wrong, though, is his failure to criticize Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, who both catered to LeBron and bowed to his wishes that delayed the rebuild. This year’s team might not win a championship but is young, athletic, enthusiastic and much more exciting than teams of the past few seasons.

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

Enough already, Bill Plaschke! We know you hated LeBron James as a Laker; he’s gone now, so move on. And maybe don’t state after just five games that the Lakers are better off without him and the 4-1 76ers are a mess. You know how your predictions turn out!

Danny Balber Jr.

Paramount