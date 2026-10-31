Letters to Sports: The Lincoln Riley debate and hate continues

USC’s current head coach Lincoln Riley has transformed an 11 national championships pedigree formerly of the Pac-12 into a mediocre Big Ten reality. Coach Clay Helton did a little more with much less. And to think Pete Carroll was on campus last spring, and available for leadership mentoring.
Jack Von Bulow
Pasadena
To all USC administrators, donors and Trojans family: If your head coach finishes a football game at the collegiate level with negative rushing yards, he should be fired before the plane boards! Forget the tarmac!
Dominic Dessert
Marina Del Rey
Lincoln Riley says “there’s not a lot of people in college football history that gave up what I gave up to come here.” According to the Google machine, Riley made $19.7 million in his first year at USC, after making $7.8 million at Oklahoma. I’m sure Trojans fans are constantly telling him “thank you for your sacrifice.” I know Bruins fans are.
Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista
Just received an e-mail from USC for 2027 season ticket deposits at $103 per seat. The timing might suggest trick or treat. Not sure I want to endure another 7-5, no CFP season.
David Marshall
Santa Monica
It’s time to derail the “fire Lincoln Riley” train. Take a deep breath, USC fans. He is a great quarterback whisperer and with the NIL money changing the college football landscape every few minutes, it’s only fair to let Riley navigate this changing environment until his contract expires.
Ken Blake
Brea
Trent Mosley, who is playing his first year of college football, says Lincoln Riley is the greatest coach he has ever been around. Should Mosley’s high school coaches at state-champion Santa Margarita feel slighted?
Gerry Swider
Sherman Oaks