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ICE arrests Mexican media personality known for proposing to Tom Brady in wedding dress

A woman wearing a wedding dress holds a TV Azteca microphone and a shirt that reads 'The Real Miss Brady.'
Inés Gómez Mont of TV Azteca asks quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots to marry her during Super Bowl XLII media day on Jan. 29, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Inés Gómez Mont, the Mexican media personality who proposed to Tom Brady in a wedding dress in 2008, was arrested by ICE in Florida and remains in custody.
  • Mexican authorities seek her over allegations of organized crime, illicit funds and tax fraud tied to contracts worth about 2.45 billion pesos; she and her husband have denied wrongdoing.

Inés Gómez Mont — the Mexican media personality best known to many Americans for proposing to Tom Brady while dressed as a bride — was detained by U.S. immigration authorities last week in apparent connection to three outstanding warrants for her arrest in Mexico.

Gómez Mont, 43, whose full name is Inés Gómez-Mont Arena, is currently being held at Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs online detainee locator.

“On October 30, 2026, ICE arrested Inés Gómez-Mont Arena, an illegal alien from Mexico, during a targeted enforcement operation in Miami, Florida,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Times. “She is sought in connection to a foreign criminal investigation.

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“Gómez-Mont Arena entered the U.S. legally on January 13, 2021, with permission to remain for a temporary basis. She failed to depart by April 14, 2021, in defiance of our laws. She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings and will receive due process.”

Mexico Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos put out a news release on Monday regarding a U.S. detainee referred to as “Inés ‘N.’” Mexican law does not allow media to reveal the surname of suspects, and the initial “N” is commonly used in such instances.

Inés “N” was wanted by Mexican authorities for her “probable participation in the crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin,” as well as two counts of suspected tax fraud, Goday wrote. Mexican authorities have been working with the U.S. for her provisional arrest since September 2025.

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“These are serious offenses,” Goday wrote. “The scheme under investigation revolved around contracts worth approximately 2.45 billion pesos with the agency responsible for federal prisons, funds earmarked for the security of the country’s prison system.”

Goday added that if the suspect is deported by the U.S., “the Prosecutor’s Office will immediately execute the arrest warrants upon [her] arrival in Mexico.”

Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, fled Mexico for Miami in 2021, according to multiple media reports, after a federal judge issued a warrant for their arrest on suspicion of embezzling funds from the Mexican government. They have both denied the charges.

Álvarez Puga was detained by ICE in September 2025 over immigration irregularities but was released on bond.

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On Jan. 29, 2008, Gómez Mont gained notoriety in the U.S. for attending the Super Bowl XLII media day as a reporter for TV Azteca while wearing a wedding dress and veil. Standing in a scrum of reporters speaking to Brady, Gómez Mont interrupted the New England Patriots quarterback by shouting, “I’m in love with you! Will you marry me, please?”

An amused Brady interacted with Gómez Mont briefly but informed her, “I’m a one-woman man.” He was dating future wife (and now ex-wife) Gisele Bündchen at the time. Gómez Mont is said to have made similar proposals to New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and other players at the same event.

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“Right now, the press in Mexico is being laughed at by the world,” ESPN Deportes’ John Sutcliffe said of Gómez Mont’s stunts at the time. “I hope the NFL takes a hard look at this.”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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