Lions’ Jack Campbell gives hopeful health update days after neck injury: ‘I remain very optimistic’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Three days after being carted off the field with a neck injury, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell provided a health update.

It was good news.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time,” Campbell said in a statement released Wednesday by the Lions. “I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

STATEMENT FROM JACK CAMPBELL



My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express.



I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such… — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2026

Speaking to reporters in a previously scheduled news conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell remarked on the injured player’s statement.

Advertisement

“Especially being able to hear it from him, that means a lot,” the coach said. “That’s powerful in itself, more than hearing it from me or anybody else. Those are his and his family’s words, so that’s powerful. And I know that always helps, to know that he’s improving, because at this point that’s all you’re looking for is just to know that he is improving.”

Jack Campbell was lying face down and motionless on the field after tackling Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 victory Sunday at Ford Field. Medical staff tended to the 2025 Pro Bowl selection for almost 10 minutes, then strapped him to a backboard and carted him off the field. Campbell was breathing and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

“I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field,” Campbell said. “I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Advertisement

“I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done.”

The fourth-year player also expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from the Lions organization and the fans.

“My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan,” Campbell said. “I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this.”