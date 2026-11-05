NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Vikings; Packers beat Patriots

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 11-3 (.786) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 74-74. (.612).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 8-6 (.571). For the season, his record against the spread is 53-68 (.438).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Steelers and Titans do not play this week.