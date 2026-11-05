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NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Vikings; Packers beat Patriots

An illustration that reads "Sam Farmer's NFL Picks"
(Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted an 11-3 (.786) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 74-74. (.612).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 8-6 (.571). For the season, his record against the spread is 53-68 (.438).

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All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Steelers and Titans do not play this week.

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Jaguars (5-2) at Ravens (4-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hands the ball of to runningback Bhayshul Tuten.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hands the ball of to runningback Bhayshul Tuten during a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1.
(Kelly Jordan / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15 p.m. TV: Prime Video.

Line: Jaguars by 9½. O/U: 40½.

With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley hurt and newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the way, the Ravens will start third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, is coming off a near-perfect passer rating against the Colts.

Pick: Jaguars 28, Ravens 13

3

Bengals (5-2) vs. Falcons (3-5)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network.

Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 52½.

The Falcons had a great run defense — or seemed to — then got trampled by Tampa Bay. The Bengals needed overtime to beat one-win Tennessee, but Joe Burrow played great.

Pick: Bengals 28, Falcons 20

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Rams (4-4) at Commanders (2-4-1)

Rams players celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, after his touchdown catch against the Chargers on Nov. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 5½. O/U: 47½.

Rams got on track offensively on their final drive of the first half, then rolled the Chargers. Myles Garrett might be back. Every game is a must-win and Washington isn’t going to derail them.

Pick: Rams 28, Commanders 17

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Cowboys (3-5) at Colts (2-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cowboys by 5½. O/U: 51½.

Who could pick Dallas against anyone these days, especially after that meltdown against Arizona? Well, maybe against the Colts, who are parting out their team.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Colts 24

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Jets (2-6) at Chiefs (5-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 47½.

This is a get-right game for the Chiefs, who have lost two in a row after a 5-0 start. The Jets are 1-5 in one-score games, so even if they can hang in there, their tendency is to watch the wheels come off.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Jets 17

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Lions (5-2) at Dolphins (1-6)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates after a run against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 7. O/U: 50½.

The Lions handed the Vikings their first loss and Jahmyr Gibbs ran wild. They have too many weapons for 1-6 Miami, which had a 13-3 halftime lead against New England before being outscored, 21-6.

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Pick: Lions 35, Dolphins 16

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Browns (5-3) at Saints (2-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 43½.

Whatever the Browns are doing to protect Deshaun Watson isn’t working. He was sacked eight times against Pittsburgh. The Saints are coming off a bye, and they’re playing teams close.

Pick: Saints 21, Browns 17

9

Giants (4-2-1) at Eagles (2-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 39½.

What happened to the Eagles? They have lost six in a row and are the NFL’s only team to give up at least 100 yards rushing in every game. John Harbaugh is 15-3 after the bye.

Pick: Giants 24, Eagles 14

10

Broncos (6-2) at Panthers (3-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Broncos by 3. O/U: 43½.

The Broncos are coming off a huge win over Kansas City. Not easy to fly across the country and face the rested Panthers, although Carolina can have some breakdowns on defense.

Pick: Broncos 24, Panthers 20

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Texans (2-5) at Chargers (0-7)

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt looks on from the bench late during a loss to the Rams on Nov. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Texans by 4½. O/U: 40½.

The Chargers are going to win a game at some point, and maybe this is the one. Weirdly, Houston’s defense has been a huge disappointment. That said, the Texans have had their number, so…

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Pick: Texans 23, Chargers 13

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Packers (5-3) at Patriots (5-3)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 3. O/U: 46½.

Tom Brady is coming back to Foxborough to call this one, and Drake Maye put together a solid game against Miami. Jordan Love is playing at an elite level, and that could be enough.

Pick: Packers 24, Patriots 21

13

Raiders (4-4) at 49ers (6-1)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 25.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: 49ers by 9½. O/U: 52½.

The Raiders came back and beat the Jets to win for the first time in five weeks. But the 49ers are rested, just added DeForest Buckner and are a better team top to bottom.

Pick: 49ers 30, Raiders 21

14

Cardinals (3-5) at Seahawks (4-4)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Seahawks by 11½. O/U: 41½.

The Seahawks didn’t look like themselves against Chicago and got upstaged at home. That isn’t likely to happen against the Cardinals, who reminded us against Dallas that they don’t give up.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 20

15

Buccaneers (3-5) at Chicago (6-2)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC.

Line: Bears by 6½. O/U: 47½.

The Buccaneers have run for a combined 582 yards in two straight wins, but they will have to be more balanced to beat the Bears. Chicago added Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line.

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Pick: Bears 27, Buccaneers 23

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Bills (6-1) at Vikings (6-1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC/ESPN.

Line: Bills by 3. O/U: 46½.

The Bills are not only playing well, but they’re having fun doing it. Josh Allen looks both relaxed and deadly. Minnesota was the last undefeated team but will get a big test with this one.

Pick: Bills 28, Vikings 21
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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