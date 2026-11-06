Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s bankruptcy filing says he owes $3.5 million but nets just $3.6K a month

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Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, claiming nearly $3.5 million in debts to just over $677,000 in assets.

According to a bankruptcy petition filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Texas, much of the money Rice owes stems from civil litigation tied to his role in a 2024 vehicle crash that left multiple people injured and assault allegations made earlier this year by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children.

In July 2025, Rice pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He was suspended for the first six weeks of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

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Rice owes more than $2 million following civil lawsuits by six people who were injured in the accident, according to the bankruptcy petition, with some of that amount coming from settlements and some still being disputed by Rice.

The largest amount he owes in debt is $979,837 to crash victim Kathryn Kuykendall, the remainder of a $1 million settlement from last year that has not yet been garnished from Rice’s wages.

Rice also owes $200,000 to ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones tied to a civil lawsuit she filed in February, accusing him of physically assaulting her multiple times during their relationship between December 2023 and July 2025. That debt is also listed as disputed by Rice, who was not suspended by the NFL following Jones’ allegations.

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The fourth-year player is in the final season of his rookie contract, which has a total value of $6.5 million and a base salary of $1.6 million this season. According to the bankruptcy filing, he receives a total monthly income of $59,512.44 but only nets $3,610.31 a month after payroll deductions and expenses. His total wages and commission since Jan. 1, 2024, adds up to more than $4.7 million, with no listed income source other than the Chiefs.

His assets are valued at $677,054 and include a 2023 Mercedes Benz ($53,800) and his Super Bowl LVIII ring ($160,000), the latter of which is being held as collateral by one of his attorneys, according to the document. Rice caught six passes for 39 yards in that game, a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, 2024. Overall, he has 176 receptions for 2,040 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.