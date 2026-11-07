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Letters to Sports: Magical time for Luka Doncic and the Lakers

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, throws up his arms to celebrate with teammate Luka Doncic, right, to celebrate a basket,
Lakers guards Austin Reaves Luka Doncic celebrate a basket during the first half of a game against the Kings on Wednesday at Sacramento.
(Scott Marshall / Associated Press)

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1

Luka Doncic has been nothing but extraordinary to start the Lakers’ season. He is hitting shots from all over the court with little or no separation between the defender and himself. The rest of the Lakers are feeding off his energy and playing inspired hoops. And the Lakers are winning! If Luka keeps this up, it will be a season for the ages. We can all thank ex-Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for what might turn out to be the most lopsided trade in the history of professional sports.

Dave Ring
Manhattan Beach

With all his logo threes, and fancy assists, Luka Doncic is the Caitlin Clark of the NBA.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

Last weekend a letter concluded the only name for a Lakers team that plays hard and entertains every night is “Showtime Lakers.” That nickname belongs to the Laker teams from the 1980s, just like “Phi Slama Jama” belongs to the early 1980s University of Houston basketball team.

Regardless of a funny, informal nickname for this season’s Lakers, so far the starting unit has been great fun to watch. Not only has Luka Doncic been on a scoring tear, but Luka has been getting back on defense and even raising his hand when a foul is called on him.

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Ken Feldman
Tarzana

2

Not-so magical

I guess Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick forgot that LeBron James is no longer with the Lakers. How else can you explain the waiving of Dalton Knecht and keeping Bronny James. Am I the only one that noticed Bronny was sent down to the G League and Dalton had a successful debut with the Knicks?

Stan Shirai
Torrance

3

Comparison

USC fans have wondered whether Lincoln Riley could measure up to a certain coach across town. After his performance in the Coliseum tunnel and his postgame news conference after the Ohio State game — cursing out Buckeyes’ staffers one minute, reading a prepared statement about “internal joy” the next — we now have our answer: Riley can be every bit as unhinged as Mick Cronin.

Wes Wellman
Santa Monica

4

Time to change

As much as it pains me to say this as a lifelong Chargers fan, please trade Justin Herbert so he can salvage what is left of his once-stellar career (a la Drew Brees). I can no longer bear to watch the countless acknowledged injuries and unacknowledged concussions he sustains each game with this poorly coached team. You are destroying one of the “greatest quarterbacks” in our time.

Diane Hom
Claremont

5

It’s a coin flip

The most intriguing question on the L.A. sports scene remains: Which UCLA Bruins team will be anointed No. 1 in the country first, undefeated footballers or basketballers?

Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

6

Greed is not good

LIV Golf Chief Executive Officer Scott O’Neil sure served up a heaping helping of atta-boy accolades. Lost in all that, LIV burned through $6 billion in under five years. Mr. O’Neil’s long list of accomplishments is lipstick on the pig. From inception that tour’s financial sensibilities were wack — $100 million, $200 million, $300 million signing bonuses before a stroke was played. Greed killed that beast.

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David Griffin
Westwood

7

Friendly reminder

Thank you Bill Dwyre for reminding us that the game is played by the players and not by the announcers.

Does Joe Buck deserve $17 million a year, and should Troy Aikman even care, or know how much his partner is making? The guy’s a Hall of Fame quarterback, and as such, should be able to deal with life’s unfairness, if whatever he makes can be considered unfair.

Again, this is an insult to the workers, all of them, who barely can make ends meet. Both these guys should be grateful that life is unfair, but not if you’re making millions of dollars for flapping your lips about a game.

Ron Brumel
West Los Angeles

8

Sure shot

When I open my L.A. Times in the morning, I go directly to the sports section and search for Bill Plaschke’s column. I love his style and especially his wit. So he has a prediction miss or two here and there, but no one puts a smile on my face more than him. Keep it up Bill, we all need more laughter in our lives.

Carol Lindsey
Camarillo

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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