Letters to Sports: Magical time for Luka Doncic and the Lakers

Luka Doncic has been nothing but extraordinary to start the Lakers’ season. He is hitting shots from all over the court with little or no separation between the defender and himself. The rest of the Lakers are feeding off his energy and playing inspired hoops. And the Lakers are winning! If Luka keeps this up, it will be a season for the ages. We can all thank ex-Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for what might turn out to be the most lopsided trade in the history of professional sports.

Dave Ring

Manhattan Beach

With all his logo threes, and fancy assists, Luka Doncic is the Caitlin Clark of the NBA.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Last weekend a letter concluded the only name for a Lakers team that plays hard and entertains every night is “Showtime Lakers.” That nickname belongs to the Laker teams from the 1980s, just like “Phi Slama Jama” belongs to the early 1980s University of Houston basketball team.

Regardless of a funny, informal nickname for this season’s Lakers, so far the starting unit has been great fun to watch. Not only has Luka Doncic been on a scoring tear, but Luka has been getting back on defense and even raising his hand when a foul is called on him.

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Ken Feldman

Tarzana