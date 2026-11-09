Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, places in top 5 of first pro bodybuilding competition

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena arrive at the Season 2 premiere of “Fubar” on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles.

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Joseph Baena, the youngest son of “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger, placed in the top five of his first professional bodybuilding competition on Saturday.

Baena, 29, posted video of his fifth-place posing routine in the INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup in El Segundo to Instagram. He also posted photos documenting life behind the scenes at a bodybuilding contest and the tricks competitors use on stage to stand out in front of judges.

“The posing routine is my favorite part of the whole process. The artistry aspect of bodybuilding is what I think makes the sports so great. Building your body up to be statue like and choreographing a routine that emulates and shows the aesthetic and beauty of the body,” he wrote.

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The International Natural Bodybuilding Assn. and the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Assn. put on the contest. Baena competes in natural body building, in contrast with his father, a seven-time Mr. Olympia who has spoken about his use of steroids.

Baena, the son of Schwarzenegger, 79, and Mildred Baena, has regularly trained with his father at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach.

Baena made his amateur debut at the National Physique Committee Natural Colorado State Championships in March, winning first place in three categories: Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavyweight, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Classic Physique Novice.

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In April, he came in first in the Classic Physique division at the Corona at the International Natural Bodybuilding Assn. Iron Gladiator competition. He received his pro card with that appearance, allowing him to compete for the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Assn. Natural Olympia, the competition that corresponds to his father’s famous titles.

In addition to his work as a luxury real estate agent, Baena competed on Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022 and was eliminated five weeks into the season, placing 11th. He also posts foody content to his YouTube profile.